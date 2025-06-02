UDC Hosting Family Orientation Gathering June 5

The Utah Department of Corrections is hosting a Family Orientation gathering at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 5, 2025, at the Fred House Academy, 14727 Minuteman Drive, Draper.

The seminar is for everyone, from those who recently had a loved one incarcerated to Join us for an important discussion and stay informed about our community initiatives.

A wide range of topics will be covered, including Board of Pardons and Parole functions, case manager questions, medical processes, education opportunities, visiting regulations and accounting inquiries. A flyer on the event is available here.

For those that can’t attend in person, the seminar will be live-streamed on the UDC’s YouTube Channel (under the “live” tab).

For questions, contact Brendie Werrett at [email protected].

We hope to see you there!