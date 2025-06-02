Scott Zucker Joins Miles Mediation & Arbitration

Atlanta, Georgia – “I’m excited that Miles Mediation & Arbitration has acquired EpicADR”, said Zucker, who founded the service in 2015 while a partner at the Atlanta litigation firm of Weissmann Zucker Euster + Katz, P.C. “I started EpicADR to advance my belief that alternative dispute resolution was a true solution to helping parties reach closure of their legal conflicts in lieu of court litigation.

“Miles is known for the high caliber of its mediators and arbitrators as well as the exceptional client support it provides,” continues Zucker. “Joining Miles will let me focus on mediating and arbitrating cases and continuing to serve my business and commercial clients. I look forward to this transition and to being part of Miles for years to come.”

Scott is actively involved in the ADR community, having served as chairman of the Dispute Resolution Section for the Atlanta Bar Association and as chairman of the Dispute Resolution Section for the State Bar of Georgia. He is also the author of The Mediation Minute: Insights on Alternative Dispute Resolution, which is a compilation of his articles about the process, strategy, and psychology of successful mediations. Scott has also been consecutively named as a Georgia “Super Lawyer” in Alternative Dispute Resolution over the past eight years (2018-2025).

“We’re very happy that EpicADR has become part of Miles,” says Parag Shah, Miles’ CEO. “Scott Zucker’s experience in business and commercial litigation — including construction, real estate, employment, insurance and franchise law — makes him a great addition to the Miles panel. Having him onboard as a mediator and arbitrator will help us to continue to surpass our clients’ expectations.”

Miles was founded in 2000 and has 13 offices throughout the Southeast, South, and Midwest, including Atlanta, Birmingham, Boston, Charlotte, Columbia, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Jacksonville, Nashville, Palm Beach, Savannah, St. Louis, and Tampa.

Miles Mediation & Arbitration is shaping the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) industry with our comprehensive professional services model that combines the expertise of our highly skilled, diverse panel of neutrals with an unparalleled level of client support to guide and empower parties to fair, timely, and cost-effective resolution regardless of case size, specialization, or complexity.

