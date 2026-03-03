The Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center Launches Special Impact Litigation Grant Program for Spring 2026: New grants will support the urgent need for high-impact civil rights litigation through funding and hands-on legal partnership

Washington, D.C. — March 2, 2026— The Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center (the “Center”) announced the launch of its Special Impact Litigation Grant Program, a new funding opportunity designed to support nonprofit organizations pursuing high impact litigation that advances systemic change and protects civil rights.

The Special Impact Litigation Grants will supplement the Center’s Annual Grant Program and reflect the urgency of the current threats facing organizations supporting social justice and civil rights. In addition to providing financial support, the Center will partner directly with selected grantees as co-counsel, offering collaborative litigation support to strengthen high-impact cases.

“These grants are rooted in our belief that funding alone is often not enough,” said Jerry Hartman, President of the Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center. “At this moment when fundamental civil rights are under grave attack, we are committed to pairing financial resources with our litigation expertise to help nonprofit legal organizations bring cases that can ensure social justice.

Eligibility and Application Process

The Special Impact Litigation Grant application will be open from March 16 through March 31, 2026. Any eligible nonprofit organization pursuing a new high impact litigation case may apply, including organizations that have not previously received funding from the Center.

Current and past Center grantees are eligible to apply, provided the application is for a new case that has not previously received funding from the Center.

Eligible nonprofit organizations may submit a completed application through the Center’s online, one-step application process.

Applications will be reviewed by the Center’s Grant Committee, which will recommend a subset of proposals to the Center’s Board of Directors for final review. The Board will make final determinations regarding the number of grants awarded and the amount of each grant.

Grant Awards and Notification

In addition to financial support, ranging from $20-25K per grant, selected grantees will partner directly with the Center as co-counsel, receiving hands-on legal collaboration and litigation expertise to support high-impact cases. A detailed description of the litigation support provided by the Center is available as part of the application materials.

Applicants will be notified of funding decisions by April 30, 2026.

For more information about the Special Impact Litigation Grant Program and to apply, visit https://www.mcdowellsocialjusticecenter.org/special-impact-litigation-grant-2026

For over 15 years, the Barbara McDowell Social Justice Center has worked to eradicate injustice, improve the economic well-being and social conditions of disadvantaged individuals and communities, and protect the civil rights of minorities and women. During that time, the Center has awarded 82 grants to 75 organizations, totaling nearly $2 million, including $120,000 in the past year alone.

