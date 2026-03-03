Petrelli Previtera Announces Promotion of LeAnne Cooper to Partner

Covington, Georgia – Petrelli Previtera, LLC, has announced the promotion of LeAnne P. Cooper, Esq. to Partner. LeAnne is based in the firm’s Covington office and brings more than twenty years of experience in family law to the partnership.

Throughout her career, LeAnne has represented clients in complex divorce, custody, support, adoption, and post-decree matters. She is known for her strategic approach, clear communication, and ability to guide families through challenging transitions with confidence and care.

“LeAnne has consistently demonstrated the level of excellence, leadership, and client commitment that defines our firm,” said Thomas Petrelli, founder and CEO. “She understands that our work is not simply about legal outcomes, but about helping people navigate one of the most difficult periods of their lives with clarity and strength.”

Melinda Previtera, co-founder and Managing Partner, added, “LeAnne brings both strategic insight and compassion to her clients and colleagues. Her ability to lead with confidence and empathy reflects exactly what we stand for as a firm. We are proud to welcome her to the partnership.”

LeAnne has played an important role in strengthening the firm’s Georgia practice, including supporting the firm’s recent expansion into a larger Covington office to better serve the community. Before joining Petrelli Previtera, she led her own practice for more than fifteen years and served as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the State of Georgia.

“I am honored to step into this role,” LeAnne said. “Helping families through change is meaningful work, and I look forward to continuing to serve the Georgia community as part of this team.”

Her promotion reflects the firm’s continued investment in experienced, client-centered leadership as Petrelli Previtera expands its reach and impact across Georgia and beyond.

Founded in 2017, Petrelli Previtera, LLC is a nationally recognized law firm serving clients in family law and estate matters. The firm provides strategic guidance, clear communication, and strong advocacy to individuals and families navigating complex legal transitions. For more information, visit www.petrellilaw.com.

Petrelli Previtera, LLC

6232 Turner Lake Rd. NW, Covington, GA 30014

(678) 730-6310

https://www.petrellilaw.com

Press Contact : Envoca Search Marketing

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

