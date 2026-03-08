Lone Star Injury Attorneys Launches 'St. Patrick’s Day No DUI Regrets' Campaign With Free Uber Rides

Sugar Land, Texas – As St. Patrick’s Day celebrations approach, Lone Star Injury Attorneys is launching its “St. Patrick’s Day No DUI Regrets” campaign, a safety-focused initiative designed to help prevent alcohol-impaired driving and keep communities safe.

As part of the campaign, the firm is giving away 50 free Uber ride vouchers, each valued at $15, to help people get home safely after St. Patrick’s Day festivities. The initiative is aimed at reducing DUI-related crashes during a holiday that consistently sees elevated risks on the road.

According to national traffic safety data, St. Patrick’s Day has resulted in hundreds of alcohol-impaired driving fatalities in recent years, with nighttime hours posing the greatest danger. By providing free rides, Lone Star Injury Attorneys hopes to encourage responsible decisions before celebrations begin.

“St. Patrick’s Day should be about enjoying time with friends, not dealing with the consequences of a preventable crash,” said Max Paderewski, founder of the firm. “We see firsthand how devastating drunk driving accidents can be. This campaign is about giving people a simple way to make a safer choice.”

The Uber vouchers are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to one per person. Participants must complete a short registration form in advance to be eligible.

Sign up in advance: Visit the St. Patrick’s Day campaign page and complete the brief form to request a voucher.

Use your voucher on St. Patrick’s Day: Apply it toward a safe ride home during the holiday.

Share the initiative: Encourage friends and family to plan ahead and celebrate responsibly.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Lone Star Injury Attorneys represents injury victims across Texas and beyond. In addition to aggressive legal advocacy, the firm is committed to community outreach efforts that promote safety, prevention, and responsible decision-making during high-risk holidays.

