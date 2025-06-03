Iron Hunt Launches with One Mission: Let Dealers Sell Equipment on Their Terms

Iron Hunt List It. Sell It. Keep Every Dollar. Turn Metal into Money, with Zero Fees Attached.

A family legacy evolves into a modern solution for today’s equipment dealers

We’ve been the guys frustrated by auctions, by fraud, by lost margins. We're not a tech company trying to figure out equipment. We are equipment people—just like our customers.” — Eric King

EASLEY, SC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What began with Ron King, father, mentor, and founder of Heavy Salvage, has grown into a generational commitment to the heavy equipment industry. Ron’s sons, Eric and Andrew, were raised in the business. Under his guidance, they learned the ins and outs of salvage, sales, and above all, integrity. Today, Andrew runs K-Tech Equipment Sales & Rentals, while Eric leads the charge with Iron Hunt, a new platform designed by and for equipment dealers.

After years of living the dealer experience firsthand, from tight margins and tough negotiations to the logistical headaches of auctions and the ever-present risk of fraud, Eric and his team decided it was time for a better way. That’s why Iron Hunt isn’t just another listing site. It’s a private marketplace built by former heavy equipment dealers who understand what today’s sellers need.

What Makes Iron Hunt Different:

• No listing fees – Sell equipment with zero upfront cost.

• No seller's fees.

• Private buyer network – Access a trusted group of pre-qualified buyers, including import/export dealers, fleet managers, and contractors.

• Full control. You manage your sales. No auction blocks. No pressure. No lost leads.

• Data stays yours. Unlike auctions, you retain full access to your buyer data.

• Real support – Iron Hunt handles the platform, you handle the deal. We’re just here to make it easier.

“We’ve lived the pain points ourselves,” said Eric. “We’ve been the guys frustrated by auctions, by fraud, by lost margins. Iron Hunt was born out of the belief that dealers deserve more control, more transparency, and a better way to connect with serious buyers. This isn’t a tech company trying to figure out equipment. We are equipment people—just like our customers.”

If you’re ready to stop chasing buyers, dodging fees, and losing control of your sale, Iron Hunt is the solution you’ve been waiting for. Listing is free, the process is seamless, and you’ll gain access to a powerful network of real buyers, no gimmicks, no middlemen. Whether you're a seasoned dealer, a fleet manager, or just looking to move one machine, Iron Hunt gives you the freedom to sell on your terms.

About Iron Hunt

Iron Hunt is a private online marketplace built by former equipment dealers who understand the frustrations of traditional sales channels. Designed to eliminate auction fees, protect seller information, and streamline the sales process, Iron Hunt empowers equipment owners to connect with serious buyers without sacrificing control or profit. Backed by decades of industry experience, Iron Hunt is more than a platform, it’s a partner in the sale.

