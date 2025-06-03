Parc Center for Disabilities Appoints Debbie Swink, CFRE, as Chief Advancement Officer

Debbie Swink, CFRE, Chief Advancement Officer

A new chapter in leadership dedicated to expanding possibilities.

Debbie brings a proven track record of inspiring philanthropy and building strong community relationships.” — Michelle Detwiler, CEO of Parc Center for Disabilities

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parc Center for Disabilities proudly announces the appointment of Debbie Swink, CFRE, as its new Chief Advancement Officer. With more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and fundraising, Swink brings a dynamic blend of strategy, compassion, and community focus to the organization’s development team.

In this role, Swink will oversee all fundraising initiatives, donor engagement, and strategic advancement efforts that support Parc Center for Disabilities’ mission of providing exceptional programs and services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Debbie brings a proven track record of inspiring philanthropy and building strong community relationships,” said Michelle Detweiler, CEO of Parc Center for Disabilities. “Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow our impact and elevate support for those we serve.”

Swink has held executive development roles at St. Petersburg College, Stetson University College of Law, the American Heart Association, and the Lowry Park Zoo. She has led successful capital campaigns, developed major gifts and planned giving programs, and secured transformative donations throughout her career.

A longtime member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Suncoast Chapter, Swink has served in multiple leadership positions, including as Board Member and Co-Chair of the Planned Giving Symposium. She also serves on the board of the Lawrence A. Martucci Benefit Corporation and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida.

“I am honored to join the incredible team at Parc,” said Swink. “The work being done here changes lives, and I’m excited to help build the resources and relationships that allow this mission to grow.”

About Parc Center for Disabilities:

Parc Center for Disabilities is a nonprofit organization that has been serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1953. Their “person-centered” approach has garnered Parc’s reputation as a progressive leader in its field and in the community. As an organization and a community, Parc Center for Disabilities shares a powerful belief that all persons should have the opportunity to achieve their full potential and let their capabilities shine. Parc Center for Disabilities is wholly dedicated to ensuring that every individual they serve is valued, respected, and embraced by all for their uniqueness.

