From Chassis to Champion: Klein & All Roads Customize Kenworth Trucks for Florida Jobsites

Klein K400 with 2025 Kenworth T480 6X4 Driver Rear View Klein K400 with 2025 Kenworth T480 6X4 Passenger Side Rear View Klein K400 with 2025 Kenworth T480 6X4

Unmatched Performance for Contractors, Quarries, and Public Works

We are bringing unparalleled value to the contractors, mines, quarries, and public works projects that need the best equipment in the industry.” — Barry McManus

ONTARIO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klein Products, innovators in water tank, equipment engineering, and fleet solutions, is expanding its market presence in Florida through a strategic collaboration with All Roads Trucks and Kenworth of South Florida. Leveraging decades of expertise in equipping Kenworth (KW) chassis with Klein’s precision-engineered tank bodies, this partnership is set to dominate the region’s construction, mining, quarry, and utility industries.

At the core of this innovation is the Klein TRAP-Tank®, which is engineered for maximum safety, asset protection, and performance. Designed with a low center of gravity for superior stability, enhanced visibility for safer operation, and a rugged build for unmatched durability, the TRAP-Tank® redefines efficiency in the toughest environments.

Having placed nearly 200 Kenworth chassis into service since 2019, Klein has solidified its position as the go-to provider of high-value, high-performance water trucks. Working closely with Paccar, the parent company of Kenworth and Peterbilt, Klein has cultivated a 30-year relationship with KW’s export department, facilitating seamless global distribution and dealer sales support.

Why This Partnership Matters

✔ Unparalleled Performance: The Klein-Kenworth combination delivers industry-leading durability, advanced engineering, and unmatched water tank technology.

✔ Turnkey Solutions: Klein receives Kenworth chassis directly from All Roads Trucks, upfits them with precision-engineered water tanks, and makes them immediately available to contractors, public works departments, and large-scale operations.

✔ Market-Ready Inventory: From 4x2s, 6x4s, 6x6s, to specialized C500 models, Klein’s offering meets the diverse operational needs of Florida’s infrastructure, earth-moving, and resource industries.

✔ Global Influence, Local Impact: As a trusted name in Kenworth exports, Klein’s work extends beyond U.S. borders, ensuring offshore KW dealers can enhance sales by offering turnkey solutions featuring Klein’s world-class water tank systems.

Florida’s Growing Demand for Kenworth-Klein Equipment

With Florida's infrastructure projects booming and contractors searching for reliable, high-quality water trucks, Klein and All Roads Trucks are stepping up to meet demand. Competitors are actively selling, but Klein is confident that once Florida-based operators experience the superior engineering of a Klein-equipped Kenworth, the decision will be clear.

"This is the right time to make a strong push into Florida," stated Barry McManus, President and CEO of Klein Products. "Our proven success in working with Kenworth, All Roads Trucks, and export dealers shows that demand for high-quality, fully integrated chassis-and-tank solutions is stronger than ever. We are bringing unparalleled value to the contractors, mines, quarries, and public works projects that need the best equipment in the industry."

About Klein Products:

Klein Products stands at the forefront of water truck and water distribution equipment design and manufacturing. Renowned for its commitment to innovation and reliability, Klein consistently pioneers technological advancements to address the dynamic requirements of the utilities and construction industries. By integrating state-of-the-art technology and maintaining rigorous quality standards, Klein Products ensures its equipment can withstand demanding environments and deliver superior performance. The company's proactive approach to adopting new technologies and refining existing designs exemplifies its dedication to exceeding industry expectations and enhancing customer satisfaction. As the industries evolve, Klein remains dedicated to developing solutions that improve efficiency and effectiveness in water management tasks.

