MDC’s Busch Shooting Range hosting Dutch oven cooking class June 9

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.— Dutch oven cooking is a classic method for preparing tasty meals in the outdoors. Food can be an important part of any experience, especially outdoor activities. Mastering the use of Dutch oven cooking can be a useful skill for adventures like camping, fishing, hunting, or an evening in the backyard,

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Dutch Oven Cooking class Monday, June 9 from 5-7:30 p.m. at the August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance. The program is free and open to all ages.

“When you are camping or cooking outdoors, a Dutch oven is a simple, yet enjoyable way to make delicious dishes,” said Bryant Hertel, MDC outdoor education center manager.

This class will cover everything needed to get started cooking with a Dutch oven. It will demonstrate the necessary equipment, materials, and techniques. Students will learn how to safely and reliably start a fire and maintain it at the appropriate temperature. Some easy recipes using Dutch ovens will also be highlighted.

“The program will give participants hands-on cooking experience with in-class demonstrations using a Dutch oven,” Hertel said. “When the cooking part is completed there will be samples that attendees can try.”

The Dutch Oven Cooking class is free; however, online preregistration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yX.

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.