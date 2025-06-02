Free Fishing Day events scheduled in the Upper Snake

Remember, you don’t have to enjoy a specific event to get the benefits of Free Fishing Day! Just get outside and enjoy a day of fishing without need of a license! All other fishing rules apply, so make sure to check the fishing regulations before you head off to “reel in” some fun.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. Fish and Game’s Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs and more.

When fishing with kids, remember to keep it fun, short, and simple. For other tips, see 10 tips for taking kids fishing.

While a fishing license is not required on Idaho's Free Fishing Day, all other rules apply. Be sure to review the 2025-2027 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules booklet for the water where you plan to go fishing.

Anglers can find more detailed information on Idaho’s fishing destinations including maps, facilities, fish species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.