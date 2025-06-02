Joiin Featured in Xero’s 'Featured Apps' Collection This Month

Joiin Xero Featured App

EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joiin, the financial reporting platform built for accountants and multi-entity businesses, has been featured in Xero’s 'Featured apps' collection this month - a curated selection of apps recognised for providing great experiences for Xero customers.Selected from over 1,000 apps on the Xero App Store, Joiin will be showcased throughout June on the App Store homepage across all supported regions.This recognition highlights Joiin’s continued focus on simplifying complex consolidation and reporting tasks and delivering a consistently high-quality experience to users around the world.Joiin helps accountants and finance teams aggregate, consolidate, and automate financial, sales and KPI data, enabling faster, smarter decision-making. Xero users can connect their account and start generating powerful, real-time reports, instantly.Why Accountants and Finance Teams Choose Joiin* Simplify group reporting across multiple entities – Consolidate data from different companies, automate eliminations, and manage inter-company transactions with precision.* Gain clarity with real-time, AI-powered insights – Build custom reports and dashboards with multi-currency and budget support and surface trends and anomalies instantly.* Collaborate confidently – Share live reports with clients and colleagues, manage user permissions, and keep teams aligned with always up-to-date access.* Streamline reporting across multiple clients – Joiin enables fast, consistent reporting for clients in one secure platform.⭐️ “Joiin is a fantastic tool – powerful, very easy to learn and use.”⭐️ “Great for consolidating and especially with multiple currencies.”⭐️ “Amazing reporting tool, brilliant for consolidated reports.”- 5 star verified reviews from the Xero App StoreFree 14-Day Trial for Xero Users Start your free 14-day trial today – Connect your Xero account and explore everything Joiin has to offer, with unlimited users and reports, no credit card required.“We’re excited to be featured in Xero’s Featured apps collection this month,” said Paul Shipway, CCO at Joiin. “We’re proud to provide a consolidation and reporting platform that simplifies complexity and gives our customers the clarity and control they need, whether managing multiple entities or reporting across a growing client base.”Learn more by visiting Joiin on the Xero App Store

