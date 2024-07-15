Joiin to exhibit at Xerocon Nashville 2024
Joiin is delighted to exhibit at this year's Xerocon Nashville 2024, which will take place between 14 and 15 August 2024.
We look forward to meeting and sharing knowledge with the community in the United States, Canada and beyond”EXETER, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joiin, the company behind the globally renowned multi-entity reporting app, is delighted to exhibit at this year's Xerocon Nashville 2024, which will take place between 14 and 15 August 2024 at the city's Music City Centre.
— Lucien Wynn, Co-Founder, Joiin
Following June's Xerocon London event, this year's follow-up event is heading to Nashville to bring the unmissable conference series to accounting and bookkeeping leaders from the United States, Canada and beyond.
Two members of the recently B Corp Certified Joiin team will be in Nashville after attending last month's Xerocon London. Joiin Co-founder Lucien Wynn and the company's Customer Success Manager, Harry Symons, will attend the event.
On the Joiin stand in Nashville, attendees can win an iPad and sign up for a Xerocon-exclusive webinar on unlocking the value of the Joiin app for accountants and bookkeepers.
There will also be ample opportunities to learn more about Joiin's multi-entity reporting app.
Trusted by over 40,000 entities globally, the Joiin app delivers all features for one great price. These include a new global search, transaction drill-downs, customisable dashboards, and its celebrated multi-client feature for accountants and bookkeepers. All this means multi-entity consolidated reporting from as little as $21/month.
- Global search integrates with Xero transactions, letting Joiin users seamlessly search for and find transactional data that can be drilled down into.
- Dashboard reporting automatically gathers critical metrics in one place and allows a Joiin user to customise easily with drag-and-drop.
- Multi-client is an accountant-friendly toolset for managing multiple client reports in one place.
Lucien Wynn, Joiin Co-founder, said: "Having exhibited at the London conference, we're excited to attend and support our second Xerocon event of the year – Xerocon Nashville. London was unmissable and a fantastic opportunity to network far and wide with the Xero community. We look forward to meeting and sharing knowledge with the community in the United States, Canada and beyond."
Notes for editors:
You can visit the Xerocon Nashville website here: https://www.xero.com/uk/events/xerocon/nashville/
About Joiin:
Joiin is the multi-entity reporting app for Xero. Accountancy advisors and business finance teams can quickly create and share reports using their Xero data by seamlessly integrating this data with Joiin’s platform.
The Joiin platform works by crunching the numbers and consolidating data to create a range of digital reporting – from performance dashboards and off-the-shelf reports to detailed report packs and customisable reporting.
The company’s strategy focuses on making the complex task of consolidated financial reporting much more straightforward for its customers. This delivers a better real-time understanding of group finances, meaning Joiin’s users can spend less time on manual consolidations and more time adding value to their businesses.
Paul Shipway
Joiin
email us here