Puzzle + Joiin: Multi-Entity Consolidation and Reporting Without the ERP Headache

EXETER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Puzzle , the modern AI accounting platform, and Joiin , the financial consolidation and multi-entity reporting specialists, today announced a partnership that solves one of the biggest financial headaches for growing businesses: seeing your business’ entire financial picture in one view.The new integration allows Puzzle customers to unlock smarter financial consolidation and reporting for businesses and accountants—whether managing a single entity, a group of entities, or an entire client portfolio. Without needing to switch to complex, expensive ERP systems, users can generate consolidated reports across all their entities with proper accounting treatments, automatic data synchronization, and multi-currency support."This is a complexity that faces every successful company. As Puzzle supports many fast growing companies, this is our number one requested integration" said Sasha Orloff, CEO of Puzzle. "You're stuck choosing between spreadsheet hell, blind spots in your business, or being pushed into enterprise software you don't need yet. This partnership gives our customers the best of both worlds – powerful multi-entity reporting while keeping the modern accounting experience they love."The integration particularly benefits tech-forward startups with national operations or multiple business lines, as well as accounting firms serving venture-backed clients."We built Joiin to solve real multi-entity reporting challenges without the enterprise complexity," said Lucien Wynn, CEO and Co-Founder of Joiin. "Our partnership with Puzzle brings this capability to growing businesses and accountants exactly when they need it most – when they're expanding but not ready for the cost and complexity of traditional ERPs."Key capabilities of the integration include:- Consolidated, real-time financial reporting across unlimited entities- Automatic data synchronisation that transforms hours of work into minutes- Professional reports for investors, accountants, and bookkeepers — building credibility and supporting financial decision-making- Multi-currency support for international operations- Simple setup that takes minutes, not days or weeksThe integration is available today with pricing starting at $24/month USD. New users can try Joiin free for 14 days with no credit card required.For more information, visit joiin.co/puzzle About PuzzlePuzzle is a modern accounting software that empowers the next generation of startups, scale-ups and accounting firms. Integrating seamlessly with your full financial stack, Puzzle automates the most painful parts of the bookkeeping using AI, generates your financial reporting and delivers real-time financial insights, helping you make better decisions about your business without waiting for month-end close.Learn more at puzzle.ioAbout JoiinJoiin specialises in financial consolidation and reporting for single entities, multi-entity groups, or entire client portfolios. Joiin delivers instant intelligence from financial data — automating consolidations, group reporting, and insights across multiple entities, currencies, and data sources including Puzzle, Xero, QuickBooks, Sage, spreadsheets, and more.Built-in AI capabilities enhance reporting by providing instant insights and streamlining complex financial processes.Founded in 2021, Joiin is trusted globally by businesses and accountants to transform financial reporting into a smarter, faster, and more strategic process.Learn more at joiin.co

