Palmetto Moon to Celebrate Ashland Grand Opening June 7 at Ashland Town Center

ASHLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is ready to officially open its doors in Ashland, Kentucky, with a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, June 7, at Ashland Town Center (500 Winchester Ave, Suite 186). The event marks a meaningful milestone as the beloved Southern lifestyle brand expands its presence in the Bluegrass State and deepens its connection with the Ashland community.From 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., shoppers can enjoy a day filled with music, giveaways, and special promotions. The celebration kicks off with a live DJ and the chance to win exciting prizes, including Spin-to-Win games every 30 minutes and hourly grand prizes like a YETI Tundra Haul cooler. The first 200 guests to make a qualifying $50 purchase will receive an exclusive custom YETI 20 oz. tumbler. In the afternoon, guests can enjoy sweet treats and special giveaways with Local Boy Outfitters from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow along for updates and sneak peeks via the official Facebook Event Page In celebration of the event, Palmetto Moon is spotlighting its Palmetto Perks loyalty program, which offers rewards, surprise perks, and points on every in-store purchase. Shoppers who text PMOON50 to 578-277 will be entered to win 1,000 Perks Points ($75 value)—with one lucky winner notified on June 4.“The support we’ve received across Kentucky has been truly special, and we’re so excited to bring the Palmetto Moon experience to Ashland,” says Kelsi Gannon, Brand Marketing Manager at Palmetto Moon. “This celebration is all about our customers—we want to welcome them with fun, connection, and the same Southern hospitality we bring to every store.”Founded in 2002 in Charleston, South Carolina, Palmetto Moon began as a kiosk at a local mall and has since grown into a leading Southern lifestyle retailer with 47 locations across eight states, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, and Kentucky. With deep roots in community connection and regional pride, Palmetto Moon offers a unique, curated shopping experience that blends hospitality with best-in-class service.The Ashland location joins other Kentucky stores in Bowling Green, Louisville, Simpsonville, and Lexington, further solidifying the brand’s growing presence throughout the state.Palmetto Moon is known for its thoughtful mix of top national brands and Southern favorites. Inside the Ashland store, shoppers will discover popular names like YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Stanley, Free People Movement, Southern Marsh, Old Row, Chubbies, and more—alongside locally inspired gifts, accessories, and home décor. The store will also feature University of Kentucky and Ohio State collegiate gear, seasonal collections, and a variety of lifestyle essentials for men, women, and kids.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions at the Ashland location and is looking for passionate, customer-first individuals who are excited to be part of a people-focused, high-energy retail team. To apply, visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew To stay updated on store news and promotions, follow Palmetto Moon on social media:Instagram: @palmettomoonFacebook: Palmetto MoonTikTok: @palmettomoononline

