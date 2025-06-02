Attorney General Jackley Announces Discovery of Human Remains Likely of Hot Springs Man Missing Since 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, June 2, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a search conducted in Fall River County has led to the discovery of human remains which are thought to be those of Matthew Marshall of Hot Springs who disappeared from that area in July 2024.

“While positive identification is still pending, the discovery of personal belongings in the area indicate it is likely Matthew,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to all of the searchers who have worked for almost a year to bring closure for his family.”

Marshall, 28, was last seen on July 24, 2024 in Hot Springs. He was reported missing by his family Aug. 4, 2024. Multiple searches have been conducted by local law enforcement and partner agencies during the last 10 months.

The human remains were found May 29, 2025 by Custer County Search and Rescue. Attorney General Jackley said the death investigation is on-going but does not appear to be foul play.

Agencies involved in the search were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Attorney General’s Murdered and Missing Indigenous Persons Program (MMIP), Hot Springs Police Department, Fall River County Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Search and Rescue, and BIA Missing Murdered Unit.

Those agencies that assisted were South Dakota Wing Civil Air Patrol, Oglala Lakota County Emergency Management, Mako Sica K9 Search and Rescue, and Medicine Wheel Riders.

-30-