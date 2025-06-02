Governor Abbott Commends Texas Legislature For Making Texas-Size Investment In Water

TEXAS, June 2 - June 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today commended the Texas Legislature for making a Texas-size investment in the state's water infrastructure following passage of Senate Bill 7 and House Joint Resolution 7.



“With the dramatic population growth that Texas continues to experience, our water supplies are drying up, impacting Texans and communities across our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “This Texas-size water package is critical to fix broken and leaking pipes and give our agriculture producers in the Rio Grande Valley and West Texas the water they need to grow their crops. Thanks to the efforts of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Burrows, Senator Charles Perry, and Representative Cody Harris, Texas will makze a generational investment to our water infrastructure and tap into new water supplies. I look forward to swiftly signing Senate Bill 7 into law, and I encourage Texans to pass the constitutional amendment this November to put Texas on a path to have plenty of water for the next 50 years.”



In his 2025 State of the State Address earlier this year, Governor Abbott declared a Texas-size investment in water infrastructure an emergency item this legislative session.

