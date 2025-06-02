Saskatchewan and Ontario Breaking Down Trade Barriers

CANADA, June 2 - Released on June 2, 2025

Provinces sign agreement to boost interprovincial trade.

Today, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Ontario Premier Doug Ford signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the removal of trade barriers across the two jurisdictions.

"Now is the time to take strong action to strengthen trade across Canada," Moe said. "Our province remains committed to removing restrictive barriers that limit the flow of trade. Today's MOU between Saskatchewan and Ontario is just one of the ways we are unlocking the infinite potential that exists within our industries from coast to coast."

This MOU includes commitments to facilitate mutual recognition of our goods, workers and investment while strengthening public safety and respecting the integrity and role of Crown corporations. It aims to strengthen interprovincial labour mobility and direct-to-consumer (DTC) alcohol sales between the two jurisdictions.

“With President Trump taking direct aim at Canada’s economy, we need to do everything we can to protect Ontario and Canadian workers by super-charging our own internal trade opportunities,” Premier Ford said. “With both of us coming together today, we are helping Canada unlock up to $200 billion in gains for our economy, and we are showing everyone how all of us premiers are standing up for Canada like never before. Together, we are building a more competitive, more resilient and more self-reliant economy.”

Additionally, both provinces are co-leading efforts under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement on a framework to advance DTC alcohol sales with other willing jurisdictions across Canada.

The total value of interprovincial trade between Saskatchewan and Ontario was $6.4 billion in 2021.

Trade is critical to Saskatchewan's economy, worth about 70 per cent of the province's Gross Domestic Product. Saskatchewan's efforts to advance and diversify trade are providing much needed certainty in a very uncertain time.

The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to supporting the expansion of vital infrastructure projects including ports, pipelines and rail, including their construction and seamless operations. The province will also work to provide swift approval of any projects that pass through Saskatchewan.

Throughout this work, Saskatchewan will continue to work alongside its federal, provincial and territorial counterparts to advance these efforts and promote free and fair interprovincial trade.

-30-

