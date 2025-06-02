MDC day camps return to northeastern Missouri in July

Body

HANNIBAL, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) staff from around the state invite youth ages 11-15 to a set of free day camps at Mark Twain Lake this summer. MDC’s Hunter Education Youth Camp will provide a supportive learning environment for youth to actively participate in hands-on outdoor skills while also obtaining their Hunter Education Certification.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn archery skills, fishing practices, shotgun shooting, and more during these day-long camps. In addition to these skills, they will learn overall conservation management and ethics. At the end of the camp, participants should feel confident to continue to use their newly learned skills in Missouri’s great outdoors.

The girls’ day camp will be held July 9 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. while the boys’ day camp will be held July 10 from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Both day camps will be held at Mark Twain Lake’s Frank Russell Campground off Highway J in Monroe City. Register campers by calling Conservation Agent Jessica Eckelkamp at (660) 651-0218 or Kylee Korte at (660) 785-2420.