Marian’s Place offers Mississippi Riverbank fishing in South St. Louis County through MDC program

OAKVILLE, Mo.—A sign with blue and green design cues, wavy graphics representing flowing water, and an assortment of colorful wildflower art welcomes guests to Marian’s Place. It offers a good idea of what they’ll find on the 50-acres natural oasis located in Oakville in south St. Louis County. Additionally, thanks to a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program, visitors can directly access the Mississippi River for bank fishing.

Marian’s Place is a parcel of greenspace along the Mississippi River, owned and funded by Tom Rollins. It is dedicated to his wife Marian who passed away in September 2023 after a six-year struggle with Alzheimer’s/dementia disease.

“The mission of Marian’s Place is to serve as a home for nature, wellness, and community,” said Rollins. “We want to highlight the physical, mental, and emotional benefits that being in nature offers.”

Marian’s Place is enrolled in MDC’s Missouri Outdoor Recreational Access Program (MRAP). MRAP is a cooperative effort between MDC and willing landowners to offer private land for public access to hunt, fish, or view wildlife. MRAP lands are privately owned properties on which landowners allow walk-in public access through the program. The goal of the program is to provide additional access to nature in places where there may be fewer MDC-owned conservation areas. Marian’s place is enrolled in MRAP to provide wildlife viewing, hiking, and fishing opportunities for the public.

A gravel trail leads from the parking lot to the entrance of Marian’s Place, on to the northern edge of the area. This portion of about 15 acres which has been earthen filled and elevated above the 500-year floodplain. It forms approximately 11 acres which does not flood when the river rises. During the summer, Rollins plants sunflowers in this area for public viewing and photography. “We have planted 30 varieties of wildflowers and native grasses on Marian’s Place,” said Rollins.

The gravel trail continues, descending gradually just under a half mile into the rich floodplain, where it intersects a paved St. Louis County hiking and biking trail. Visitors can choose to go right and complete a mile-long, paved loop back to the parking lot, or go left for an extended walk on the paved trail beyond Marian’s Place.

Shortly after taking the left option, hikers will come to another left. This will lead visitors along a more rugged natural surface path that descends to the Mississippi riverbank. Here, visitors can access the shoreline on the water for fishing from the sandy bank or on the rocky wing dike.

“Anglers have caught catfish weighing up to 35 pounds on the point, and that’s no fish story!” Rollins said.

Marian’s Place offers an oasis of natural beauty for walking, birdwatching, fishing, and nature photography in south St. Louis County. The area is open half an hour before sunrise until half an hour after sunset. Pets are welcome on leash. It is an ideal destination for fishing, exercising, and enjoying nature.

“We will be developing programs for the public in the future that will include World Bird Sanctuary birds of prey releases, and educational programs,” said Rollins. “We’ll also have photography programs on how to capture better photos of flowers, birds and wildlife.”

To reach Marian’s Place from Telegraph Road, turn left on Cliff Cave Road. Proceed 1.7 miles, then left into the parking lot. Marian’s Place is adjacent to St. Louis County’s Cliff Cave Park.

If using GPS navigation apps, visitors should enter “Mississippi Greenway: Cliff Cave County Park Lower Trailhead” in search engines, which will direct them to the entrance of the area.

To find more areas to explore through MDC’s MRAP Program, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pC.



