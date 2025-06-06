Explore these 5 hand-picked MDC areas in southeast Missouri on National Trails Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians of all ages to celebrate National Trails Day on June 7 by exploring the state’s more than 1,100 miles of scenic conservation area trails.

National Trails Day, observed annually on the first Saturday in June, is a nationwide celebration of outdoor recreation that encourages people to discover and enjoy America’s trail systems.

MDC is proud to offer free and public access to hiking, biking, and nature-viewing trails across Missouri’s diverse landscapes.

Bridget Jackson, MDC Regional Recreational Use Specialist, aptly describes trails as gateways to Missouri’s natural beauty.

“Whether you seek a peaceful woodland walk, a family-friendly outing, or an exhilarating rugged adventure, MDC’s conservation areas cater to diverse interests,” she said. “National Trails Day presents an excellent opportunity to immerse yourself in nature and reconnect with the environment.”

Here are some featured MDC areas in southeast Missouri that you can explore:

Magnolia Hollow Conservation Area , a 1,740-acre area in Ste. Genevieve County is bordered by Establishment Creek and Schmidt’s Island along the Mississippi River. It features steep bluffs, scenic river views, and is home to various wildlife, including eagles. The diverse forest includes mixed hardwoods, cedar glades, and a wide variety of trees, shrubs, herbs, and wildflowers. The loop trail is 1.3 miles long with an elevation gain of 154 feet and is considered easy. Part of the trail is ADA accessible and takes you to the Mississippi River overlook.

Perry County Community Lake, situated approximately two miles west of Perryville, offers convenient access via Route T and the Interstate 55 west outer road. MDC, in collaboration with the citizens of Perry County, who passed a bond issue to acquire 310 acres from private landowners, developed the site and constructed a 103-acre impoundment, which was opened to fishing in 1971. The area now boasts two access roads, four parking lots, two boat launching ramps, a fishing access trail for bank anglers, and two small picnic areas. Notably, the area also features a disabled-accessible fishing pier, equipped with fish cover structures to enhance fish habitat. Additionally, there are disabled-accessible restrooms conveniently located near the fishing pier. Boundaries of the area are fenced and marked, emphasizing the importance of respecting the rights of adjoining landowners. For nature enthusiasts, the Community Lake Shoreline Trail is an ideal choice. It's considered easy with a 3.5-mile loop that offers a 134-foot elevation gain. This trail typically takes about 1.25 hours to complete.

If you’re a dog lover and enjoy hiking alongside your furry companion, Jackson shares some insights. Dogs are generally welcome on MDC trails, but there are specific rules and guidelines to follow.

She said dogs must always be kept on leashes, and owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets. Some trails and areas may have additional restrictions, so it’s advisable to check the specific regulations before embarking on your hike. Furthermore, downloading a map in advance can be a helpful tool to enhance your outdoor experience, Jackson added.

She emphasized that National Trails Day serves as a call to stewardship.

“MDC encourages volunteers to contribute to trail maintenance, invasive species removal, and nature education initiatives,” said Jackson.

In addition to self-guided trail exploration, MDC staff and volunteers organize various guided hikes and educational programs to celebrate National Trails Day. For more information about these events, visit mdc.mo.gov/events.

For more information on how to support Missouri trails and conservation efforts, visit mdc.mo.gov/help.

While exploring, don’t forget to carry these valuable free apps: All Trails, Merlin, Seek, and eBird.

MDC reminds all trail users to dress appropriately for the weather, bring water, and adhere to Leave No Trace principles to safeguard Missouri’s natural beauty.

For detailed information about MDC trails or to locate a conservation area near you, visit mdc.mo.gov. Additionally, download the free MDC MO Outdoors app on Google Play or App Store.