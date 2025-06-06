Some MDC areas in south-central Missouri offer good camping opportunities

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Camping is a way to connect with the outdoors that can be both enjoyable and economical for the entire family. If a camping trip is on your family’s to-do list for this summer, be sure to check out some of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) camping opportunities. Listed below are some of the MDC areas in south-central Missouri that offer camping opportunities:

Peck Ranch Conservation Area (Carter and Shannon counties): This 23,049-acre situated between Winona and Van Buren features five total camping areas. Three of the five camping areas have privies. Two of the five are arranged in a loop configuration that would accommodate trailers or RVs. Some of the individual campsites are designated for generator use. The Peck Ranch Area campsites are close to the area’s elk driving tour, unstaffed shooting and archery ranges, and the Ozark Hiking Trail.

Patrick Bridge Access (Ozark County): This 161-acre area on the North Fork of the White River features 12 individual campsites with two privies and a large gravel parking area adjoining the campground. This area offers fishing, floating, and hiking opportunities.

Schlicht Springs Access (Pulaski County): This 12-acre area on the Gasconade River features a camping area that consists of two campsites, a circle drive, and a concrete boat launch onto the Gasconade.

Wilbur Allen Memorial Conservation Area (Wright County): This 380-acre area situated next to the Gasconade River features a camping area that has two campsites (each with a fire ring and a picnic table), and a double privy. The site also features a concrete boat launch ramp to the Gasconade River that is suitable for launching johnboats, canoes, or kayaks.

Caney Mountain Conservation Area (Ozark County): This 7,897-acre area situated in the scenic hills and woodlands of south-central Missouri features three camping areas. Zone 1, which is located near area headquarters, has numerous individual sites, several of which have fire rings and picnic tables. Zone 2 on the south end of the area, has four designated camp sites, each with a fire ring and picnic table. Zone 3 has several primitive camp sites without picnic tables or fire rings. Each of the three camping zones has a privy.

Vera Cruz Access (Douglas County): This 79-acre area features seven campsites with a privy, all of which are situated near Hunter Creek. This scenic stream feeds into nearby Bryant Creek. Some of the campsites at Vera Cruz have picnic tables, fire rings, and lantern hooks.

At each of these above-listed areas, an MDC special-use permit is not needed except if a group of 10 or more individuals wish to camp at the same area. Campers are limited to 14 consecutive days in a 30-day period.

In addition to MDC public use areas that have designated spots for camping, some other MDC areas allow primitive camping anywhere on the area. People should check the area regulations of a specific area (either online, at an MDC office, or with a conservation agent) to learn more about camping regulations at a specific area. People can get more information about camping at any of the MDC areas listed above by calling MDC’s Ozark Regional Office in West Plains at 417-256-7161.

More information about camping at MDC public use areas can be found at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/activities/camping.

People can get detailed information about MDC areas (trail locations, parking information, GPSs navigational information, etc.) on the MO Outdoors app. Learn more at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-outdoors.