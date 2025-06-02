Logipix International Signs GC&E Systems Group for Channel Representation

Logipix 328 MP 40° Dual-Vision Panorama Camera

GC&E will represent the full line of Logipix high-resolution intelligent computer vision solutions for critical infrastructure protection.

Logipis International Corp. (OTCMKTS:LPIX)

Logipix’ broad range of solutions provide superior image quality, and a dramatically wider field of view compared to industry-standard technologies.” — Rob Hile, director, commercial business for GC&E

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GC&E Systems Group (GC&E) has signed a reseller partnering agreement with Logipix International Corp. (LPIX) to present Logipix products and solutions across the federal, state, and commercial markets GC&E serves nationally. Founded in 1999, GC&E is an Alaska Native Corporation providing Information Technology (IT), security, and telecommunications solutions. GC&E also provides system consultation, design, and implementation.GC&E will represent the full line of Logipix high-resolution intelligent computer vision solutions for critical infrastructure protection, providing real time decision-making support and improved situational awareness."Logipix’ broad range of solutions provide superior image quality, and a dramatically wider field of view compared to industry-standard technologies," said Rob Hile, director, commercial business for GC&E. "This partnership supports our commitment to delivering advanced solutions to our customers, giving them the ability to make more informed decisions in critical situations.”ABOUT LOGPIX INTERNATIONAL CORPLogipix International Corp. is the exclusive distribution partner of Logipix for the Americas region. The Company’s primary product offering includes a market leading technology combining high-resolution panorama cameras with advanced Artificial Intelligence. Logipix complete solutions enable detailed detection and tracking of threats and increased situational awareness for critical commercial and military infrastructure, airport airside operations, and international borders. With innovative products and a commitment to quality, Logipix is trusted by customers worldwide for their advanced imaging capabilities and exceptional performance.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. All statements, trends analysis, and other information contained in this memorandum including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward looking statements. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond Logipix International Corp.’s control.

