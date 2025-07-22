Logipix and Skypatrol Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Seaport Security Solutions in Latin America

LOGIPIX 300 Megapixel Panorama Camera

The companies plan to begin pilot implementations at select Latin American ports in 2025, with broader commercial availability in early 2026.

Ports are high-value, high-risk nodes in the global supply chain. We’re delivering innovation that enables smarter decision-making, more effective operational control and better security outcomes.” — Matthew Cordis

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logipix International Corp. (OTC: LPIX) (“Logipix”), a global leader in ultra-high-resolution video surveillance and AI-powered analytics, today announced a strategic partnership with Skypatrol Holding Group, LLC (“Skypatrol”), a premier provider of GPS tracking, telemetrics and mobile asset monitoring and management solutions, to address critical security challenges at seaports throughout Latin America.This partnership brings together Logipix’s cutting-edge panoramic imaging and intelligent surveillance systems with Skypatrol’s advanced GPS tracking , IoT integration, and real-time fleet and cargo monitoring capabilities. The collaboration aims to deliver integrated, end-to-end security solutions designed to reduce cargo theft, unauthorized access, and smuggling activities—longstanding issues that impact the efficiency and safety of Latin American port operations.“We are excited to partner with Skypatrol with the goal to redefine how port authorities and operators safeguard their assets,” said Mike Broggie, COO of Logipix. “Combining our AI-powered panoramic surveillance and detection video technology with Skypatrol’s asset tracking and management systems will create unmatched visibility and control across complex seaport environments.”Through this alliance, the companies will jointly develop and deploy a unified platform offering real-time threat detection, intelligent perimeter monitoring, and logistics oversight. The integrated solution is tailored to meet the demands of high-traffic, high-risk coastal infrastructure in countries such as Colombia, Guatemala, Panama, Mexico, and Brazil.“Ports are high-value, high-risk nodes in the global supply chain. Together with Logipix, we’re delivering innovation that enables smarter decision-making, more effective real-time operational control and better security outcomes,” said Matthew Cordis, CEO of Skypatrol. “This partnership reflects our commitment to safeguarding assets on land and at sea.”The companies plan to begin pilot implementations at select Latin American ports in 2025, with broader commercial availability in early 2026.ABOUT LOGPIX INTERNATIONAL CORPLogipix International Corp. is the exclusive distribution partner of Logipix for the Americas region. The Company’s primary product offering includes a market leading technology combining high-resolution panorama cameras with advanced Artificial Intelligence. Logipix complete solutions enable detailed detection and tracking of threats and increased situational awareness for critical commercial and military infrastructure, airport airside operations, and international borders. With innovative products and a commitment to quality, Logipix is trusted by customers worldwide for their advanced imaging capabilities and exceptional performance.ABOUT SKYPATROLSkypatrol Holding Group LLC is a global leader in GPS tracking, fleet management and mobile asset-monitoring solutions. With a strong presence in Latin America, the company empowers organizations to secure and optimize operations across transportation and logistics networks.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. All statements, trends analysis, and other information contained in this memorandum including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward looking statements. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond Logipix International Corp.’s control.

