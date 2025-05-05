Logipix International Corp. Teams with Defense Systems and Services for Business Development in Defense Sector

Logipix 328 MP 40° Dual-Vision Panorama Camera

Logipix International Corp. (OTCMKTS:LPIX)

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Defense Systems and Services, LLC (DSS) has signed a partnering agreement with Logipix International Corp. (LPIX) to present Logipix products and solutions across the U.S. Department of Defense, law enforcement, and the intelligence community in support of unique environments and specialized missions. DSS is a robust and agile engineering, integration, aerospace and technical services company with deep experience in Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Command and Control (C2) and Integrated Security solutions.DSS will represent the full line of Logipix high-resolution intelligent computer vision solutions for critical infrastructure protection, real time decision-making support and improved situational awareness for terrestrial as well as military-class vehicles and Group 1 UAS platforms."It is a pleasure to work with the dedicated professionals at DSS, who have built their reputation on unassailable integrity and a commitment to providing class-leading solutions for their specialized end customers," said Mike Broggie, COO of LPIX. "We believe this partnership will provide additional reach into key government agencies and contract vehicles that will benefit from Logipix capabilities for a variety of mission requirements."ABOUT LOGPIX INTERNATIONAL CORPLogipix International Corp. is the exclusive distribution partner of Logipix for the Americas region. The Company’s primary product offering includes a market leading technology combining high-resolution panorama cameras with advanced Artificial Intelligence. Logipix complete solutions enable detailed detection and tracking of threats and increased situational awareness for critical commercial and military infrastructure, airport airside operations, and international borders. With innovative products and a commitment to quality, Logipix is trusted by customers worldwide for their advanced imaging capabilities and exceptional performance.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. All statements, trends analysis, and other information contained in this memorandum including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward looking statements. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond Logipix International Corp.’s control.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.