06/02/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Passing of Attorney General Carl R. Ajello

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement on the passing of Attorney General Carl R. Ajello, who served from 1975 to 1983.

“Attorney General Ajello was a giant in the Connecticut legal community, and a highly respected state legislator. He left a proud and lasting legacy on this office, the state, his hometown of Ansonia, and the community of attorneys general nationwide through his service as Connecticut’s first President of the National Association of Attorneys General. It is a great honor to pass his portrait every day as I enter my office, and to follow his example into the General Assembly, the Office of the Attorney General, and the leadership in our national association. My sincere condolences to his family—including my good friend and his daughter, Michele Ajello Mount—and to all the attorneys, legislators and public servants he guided and mentored throughout his distinguished career and life,” said Attorney General Tong.

Attorney General Ajello served as President of the National Association of Attorneys General from 1979-1980.

Biography of Attorney General Carl R. Ajello

Attorney General Carl R. Ajello was born in Ansonia in 1932. He attended Ansonia schools and graduated from the University of Connecticut with a B.S. in 1953, and from New York University, School of Law, with an LL.B. and a J.D.S. in 1956. He was admitted to the Connecticut State Bar in 1956.

He served in the U.S. Army, Judge Advocate General's Corps from 1957-1960, entering as a Lieutenant and discharged with the rank of Captain. He was discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves in 1968.

Ajello, a Democrat, was elected Justice of the Peace for the City of Ansonia from 1960-1962 and served as Corporation Counsel for the City of Ansonia from 1965 through 1968. He was elected to the Connecticut General Assembly in 1963; served as Assistant House Majority Leader in the 1967 session, House Majority Leader in the 1969 and 1971-1972 sessions; and House Minority Leader in the 1973-1974 sessions.

A partner in the law firm of Ajello, Hoyle and Sponheimer with offices in Ansonia, he was presented the Distinguished Service Award of the Ansonia Jaycees in 1965 and is listed in "Who's Who in America."

He was elected to the Office of Attorney General of Connecticut in 1975 and served for two full terms until 1983.



