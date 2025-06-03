GenTwo Joins the SSPA as a New Partner Member

The Swiss Structured Products Association (SSPA) welcomes GenTwo as a new partner member.

The democratization of financial markets is happening now with innovation coming from all directions. By joining the SSPA, we're not just becoming a member, we're adding another piece to the puzzle.” — Philippe A. Naegeli, Co-Founder and CEO, GenTwo

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Structured Products market is rapidly evolving. By bringing together classic Structured Products issuers with the fintechs of the world, the SSPA embraces the innovation and growth potential emerging in this sector. GenTwo's membership in the SSPA represents a further step in the direction of traditional finance and fintech joining forces to expand the investment universe and seize new opportunities together.

GenTwo has been at the cutting edge of Structured Product innovation since 2018, pioneering the democratization of financial product creation. Through its Assetization platform, the Swiss fintech has enabled over 300 financial intermediaries across 26 countries to expand beyond traditional boundaries, creating more than 1,600 products with over USD 6 bn in volume. By making complex securitization as simple and accessible as everyday digital experiences, GenTwo has helped reshape how Structured Products are conceived, created, and distributed, opening new possibilities for asset managers, banks, and family offices worldwide.

Philippe A. Naegeli, CEO at GenTwo, on the company's new membership with the SSPA: "It's inevitable that all parties in the Structured Products ecosystem sit around the table together to create the future of this business. The democratization of financial markets is happening now, and innovation is coming from all directions. By joining the SSPA, we're not just becoming a member – we're adding another piece to the puzzle. Together with traditional issuers and fellow innovators, we can collaborate to expand the investment universe and unlock the tremendous growth potential in this rapidly changing market. This is about uniting the entire ecosystem to shape what's next."

53 members from all segments of the value chain

Bringing together 53 members from across the entire value chain, the SSPA represents the key players in Switzerland’s Structured Products market. SSPA President Georg von Wattenwyl welcomed the new member, stating: “We are pleased to welcome GenTwo to the SSPA. Their innovative approach to investment solutions enhances the diversity of our Association and strengthens the Structured Products ecosystem in Switzerland. We look forward to their contributions and collaboration in shaping the future of the industry.”



About Structured Products

Structured Products are investment instruments publicly issued by an issuer whose redemption value is derived from the performance of one or more underlying securities. Equities, interest rates, foreign exchange or commodities such as gold or oil may serve as underlying securities.

About the Association

The Swiss Structured Products Association (SSPA) is the first point of contact for all questions associated with Structured Products. It represents the collective interests of the key market players who bring together over 95 percent of the market volume for Structured Products in Switzerland. The headquarters of the association are located in Zurich. Further information is available at www.sspa.ch.

