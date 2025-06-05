Healing and Empowerment Practitioner Dr. Jennifer Nestell Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BERLIN, NH, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Nestell, Ph.D. is excited to announce its groundbreaking model for personal growth, healing, and empowerment. Nestled in the bucolic surroundings of rural New Hampshire, “Dr. Jen” is working hard to offer a beacon of hope for those seeking profound change and healing beyond traditional narratives.

A seasoned psychotherapist, Dr. Jen unabashedly describes herself as a unicorn—an embodiment of unique perspectives and transformative methods. “Trauma,” as she explains, “is a dead word, overused and robbed of all meaning.” Driven by this realization, Nestell has pioneered a fresh dialogue that transcends conventional understanding, offering sustainable models for change that are both novel and inspirational.

The foundation of Nestell’s method is her signature “Tree Model,” a powerful metaphor for personal growth and self-understanding. Clients are encouraged to interact with nature, specifically trees, to draw parallels with their own lives. “A tree’s roots mirror our beginnings, our purpose. The branches are our connections and contributions to the world,” Nestell states passionately.

In tandem with this nature-based model, Nestell introduces a holistic compass, guiding individuals through somatic awareness (South), emotional processing (West), intuitive wisdom (North), and intellectual beliefs (East). This unique approach helps clients rediscover their innate wisdom and anchor their lives amidst a chaotic modern world.

In the wake of experiential learning, Nestell has a manuscript in the works titled “Think Tree Only Tree: One Woman’s ‘Pioneering Story’ into the Sacred Unknown.” This forthcoming manuscript will encapsulate her two decades of research, personal trials, and the transformative strategies she has cultivated.

Inspired by personal adversities, including the tragic loss of her brother and her resilient journey as a single mother, Nestell established a “School for the Soul,” in 2017 to offer healing beyond mainstream narratives. Her resilience was fortified by years of confronting societal expectations and patriarchal challenges, emphasized by her work on the divine feminine and a candid discourse about empowerment.

Nestell’s efforts to share her knowledge manifest in free, accessible content across platforms, proving that innovation and compassion are at the heart of Nestell’s teachings. “If traditional mental health solutions were the answer, we’d be in a better place. It’s time for new songs to be sung,” she shares.

Complementing Dr. Jen’s therapy practice and educational platform is a merchandise collection featuring affirmations and reminders of personal empowerment, designed to inspire and motivate individuals to embrace their power and wisdom. For a 2024 initiative, she designed and offered t-shirts to promote new messaging through simple phrases such as “(differently) brave & (differently) wise.” According to Dr. Jen, “It was great fun to create and contribute to the cause.”

Dr. Jen invites everyone to step into their light, embrace their innate power, and participate in a transformative journey. Nestell affirms, “This isn’t just about healing; it’s about awakening and empowering humanity in truly profound ways.”

About Jennifer Nestell, Ph.D.

Jennifer Nestell, Ph.D., offers a healing and empowerment practice located in New Hampshire. Specializing in innovative approaches to trauma recovery and personal growth, Dr. Jen combines nature-based models and cognitive strategies to help individuals achieve profound self-awareness and healing. With a focus on sustainability and empowerment, Jennifer Nestell. is working hard to reshape narratives around mental health and personal transformation.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Jennifer Nestell in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday, May 30th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-healing-and-empowerment/id1785721253?i=1000710804411

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-healing-and-278571306/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3ZnY3llpYf5BvTxkLwh2PE

For more information about Jennifer Nestell, please visit https://phoenixrising.sytes.net/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/drjennestell/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.