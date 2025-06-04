Secure I.T. Environments Completed Offshore Upgrade at Remote Jersey Data Centre

Company logo for Secure I.T. Environments A headshot of Chris Wellfair, Projects Director

Four air conditioning units replaced across two rooms in complex logistics operation

Our team and suppliers worked hard to deliver this project on time and in budget, and a critical element of that success is a relentless approach to planning and having close client relationships.” — Chris Wellfair, Projects Director, Secure I.T. Environments Ltd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE) , one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, has today announced the completion of a challenging data centre upgrade project on Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands. The project involved complex logistics with all equipment for the project including three air conditioning systems being shipped to the remote location 14 miles off the coast of Normandy, delivering the project on time and in budget.Air conditioning refitFocused on cooling, this project on two rooms of a live data centre. In one room two end of life Edenaire IPAC 70-2 AC units were replaced with GEA Multi-DENCO Energy Efficient DX Freecool air conditioning units. These were partnered with exterior hybrid heat rejection units.In the second UPS room, two existing cooling units were replaced with a single GEA Multi-DENCO Energy Efficient DX indoor unit. To get the best efficiency from this unit, the installation was completed with a GEA Multi-DENCO down flow close control direct expansion air handling systems and a Denco ambient air-cooled condenser.The revisions to the number of air conditioning units and types meant a number of changes to the pipe work runs through the data centre, bringing two circuits of DX pipework and two circuits of free cooling water pipework to meet the new air conditioning units. Upon completion of the upgrade SITE completed all commissioning, and testing of environmental monitoring systems, before refinishing the raised flooring in both rooms.Weather warriorsWeather can impact any substantial data centre project, especially when groundworks are involved, but even the smallest projects can be hampered when the logistics rely on shipping to an island. For SITE a critical element of the planning of this project was working with the supply chain to ensure the availability of hardware on Jersey. The project timeline was designed to ensure delays to shipping and deliveries could be accommodated, without impeding the ability for data centre work to continue moving forward and meet deadlines.Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments, added: “Projects can be complicated in many ways, and at SITE we’ve managed a number of offshore projects, as well as those in restrictive environments such as hospitals. Our team and suppliers worked hard to deliver this project on time and in budget, and a critical element of that success is a relentless approach to planning and having a close relationship with our clients.”About Secure I.T. Environments LtdSecure I.T. Environments Ltd is a UK company specialising in the design and build of energy efficient internal/external secure modular, containerised, and micro data centres, including mechanical and electrical infrastructure. The company has established an enviable relationship with its clients based on trust and mutual respect by working as a team with the client and its project team.The company offers a “Total Solutions Package” to the private, healthcare, education, and government sectors, as well as co-hosting companies in the UK and offshore, by way of design, implementation, and installation management services for projects from small stand-alone computer rooms to large public sector contracts and co-hosting locations. All rooms are designed to meet the latest test standards, now regarded as the benchmark standard for modular rooms being installed throughout the UK and Europe.Secure I.T. Environments’ primary aim is to ensure that clients’ critical infrastructure components are protected against all external threats in a suitably protected modular room or ModCel containerised environment . To this end the company has established long-standing partnerships with its manufacturers, who are at the forefront of R&D, to ensure the highest level of physical protection and energy efficiency is maintained.For media enquiries contact:SITE PR TeamGinger PR Ltdduncan@gingerpr.co.uk+44 (0) 1932 485 300

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.