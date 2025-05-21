Wireless Broadband Alliance Announces Breakthrough Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Performance in Field Trial between Türk Telekom and TP-Link

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Tiago Rodrigues, CEO and President of the Wireless Broadband Alliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) , the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable service experience of Wi-Fi across the global wireless ecosystem, has today announced the successful completion of a pioneering Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Field Trial, in collaboration with Türk Telekom and TP-Link. The trial demonstrated real-world performance advantages of Wi-Fi 7, including a world first throughput exceeding 10 Gbps, setting a new benchmark for next-generation wireless networking.This initial Phase 1 field test is part of WBA’s broader initiative to validate the real-world readiness of Wi-Fi 7, based on the IEEE 802.11be (Extremely High Throughput – EHT) standard. The results provide critical insights into the transformative capabilities of Wi-Fi 7 for residential, enterprise, and public environments.Advancing Wi-Fi 7 from Lab to Real-WorldWi-Fi 7 introduces major advancements over Wi-Fi 6/6E, including:• Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for simultaneous connections across bands• 4096-QAM modulation for higher data density• Up to 320 MHz channel bandwidth in the 6 GHz band• Triggered Uplink and Quality of Service (QoS) enhancements• Emergency Preparedness Communication Services (EPCS)The trial aimed to verify whether theoretical throughput figures—up to 11.5 Gbps at 6 GHz—could be achieved in real-world mesh configurations. The trial successfully demonstrated consistent performance and extended range, offering vital insights for vendors, operators, and policymakers seeking to harness Wi-Fi 7's full potential.Trial Summary• Trial Partners: Türk Telekom, TP-Link• Test Setup: TP-Link access points, desktop devices with 10 Gb + 2.5 Gb Ethernet ports• Test Band: 6 GHz, 320 MHz channel• Metric: Downlink TCP throughput using Iperf• Result: Over 10 Gbps throughput, significantly surpassing Wi-Fi 6E performanceThis test demonstrates Wi-Fi 7’s potential to meet the connectivity demands of high-throughput, low-latency applications such as immersive XR, cloud gaming, industrial IoT, and real-time collaboration.Industry LeadershipTiago Rodrigues, CEO and President of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, commented: “This trial is a milestone in our mission to accelerate the adoption and deployment of next-generation Wi-Fi. This successful real-world demonstration of Wi-Fi 7 by Türk Telekom and TP-Link, highlights the technology’s readiness and its role in supporting immersive, bandwidth-intensive experiences in homes and enterprises alike.”Zafer Orhan, Assistant General Manager of Network at Türk Telekom, added: “As the leader of Türkiye’s digital transformation, we continue to pioneer next-gen connectivity. With WBA and TP-Link, we achieved record-breaking mesh network performance, becoming the first operator in Türkiye—and among the first globally—to reach these Wi-Fi 7 speeds. We remain committed to innovation that meets international standards and empowers our users.”Ryan Yang, Country Manager of TP-Link Turkey, stated: “As TP-Link Systems Inc., we always aim for excellence in wireless network technologies and make a difference with innovative solutions. The speeds achieved in the Wi-Fi 7 tests we conducted in cooperation with Türk Telekom and WBA stand out as a success that pushes the boundaries in connection technologies.Setting the Stage for Future ConnectivityThe trial builds on insights from the WBA’s recent report: “ Get Ready for Wi-Fi 7: Applying New Capabilities to Key Use Cases ”, co-authored by industry leaders including Broadcom, CableLabs, Cisco, Intel, Türk Telekom, and the other WBA Wi-Fi 7 Field Trials from CableLabs, LG U+, Intel, Ruckus and AT&T. This foundational research highlights Wi-Fi 7’s readiness to address real-world demands across industries.About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA’s mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision.WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical challenges, while exploring opportunities for its member companies. These initiatives encompass standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification, and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with Member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. 