Wireless Broadband Alliance Services Launches Commercial AFC Service, Enabling Standard Power Wi-Fi in 6 GHz Band Leveraging Critical Spectrum

FCC-certified cloud-based platform drives spectrum innovation for infrastructure providers, network operators and enterprises in high-performance use cases, while protecting incumbent spectrum operations across the U.S.

As the demand for high-speed, low-latency wireless connectivity grows, the 6 GHz band represents a critical resource. Our AFC service empowers the ecosystem to harness this band responsibly ....” — Tiago Rodrigues, CEO, Wireless Broadband Alliance Services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wireless Broadband Alliance Services (WBA Services), a subsidiary of the Wireless Broadband Alliance , has today announced the commercial launch of WBA Services AFC , its Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) service. The cloud-based platform is fully certified by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and enables the deployment of standard power Wi-Fi devices in the 6 GHz band (5.925–7.125 GHz) while ensuring they do not cause interference to existing incumbents, such as fixed microwave and radio astronomy links.The launch of WBA Services AFC reflects the organization’s goal to advance global Wi-Fi innovation, delivering faster, more reliable, and more secure wireless connectivity. By enabling standard power devices in the 6 GHz band, WBA Services is unlocking a critical new spectrum resource for high-performance use cases such as enterprise networking, smart city infrastructure, industrial IoT, and immersive experiences like AR/VR. AFC enables more efficient use of the spectrum, benefiting not only infrastructure providers and service providers, but the millions of end users and businesses that rely on seamless, wireless broadband and low-latency access in homes, offices, stadiums, and public spaces.The WBA Services AFC is based on the OpenAFC open-source specification and provides infrastructure manufacturers, service providers, and enterprises with dynamic frequency and power management based on device location and local spectrum conditions. This ensures compliance with regulatory requirements while maximizing spectrum availability and performance.Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of Wireless Broadband Alliance Services, said: “As the demand for high-speed, low-latency wireless connectivity grows, the 6 GHz band represents a critical resource. Our AFC service empowers the ecosystem to harness this band responsibly and effectively. This is another great example of how WBA members’ work on AFC and across our working groups is leading the industry, driving new innovations and business opportunities for Wi-Fi technologies including Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 in a wide range of industrial, commercial and consumer use cases.”AFC at the core of the 6 GHz opportunityThe AFC framework is vital for enabling standard power and outdoor Wi-Fi operations in the 6 GHz band. Devices query the WBA Services AFC to determine which frequencies and power levels are permitted at their location. This enables real-time, interference-free spectrum use for high-performance deployments in enterprise campuses, public venues, and dense urban environments, without the need for additional spectrum licenses.WBA Services AFC delivers:• Cloud-based coordination – Devices communicate directly with the WBA Services AFC to receive latest frequency guidance• Standards-compliant operations - Fully aligned with the Open AFC Specification, ensuring interoperability and regulatory compliance• Dynamic channel & power management - The service provides each device with approved frequencies and transmit power levels based on its location and surrounding environment.New AFC support servicesIn addition to the core AFC service, WBA Services offers engineering and consulting support that are available for interference resolution, access point deployment planning, and custom software tools to optimize performance and accuracy.• Interference incident response - Engineering support and analysis to investigate and resolve interference issues quickly and effectively• Access point deployment planning - Includes site surveys, risk assessments, implementation evaluations, and strategies to minimize potential interference• Custom software & simulation tools - Development of specialized tools or capabilities to enhance performance, such as improving accuracy, optimizing deployments, or further reducing interference risk.How WBA Services AFC works with devices1. Location detection - Before transmitting, a standard-power device or proxy determines its location2. Querying WBA Services AFC - The device sends this location (and other technical data) to the WBA Services AFC.3. Channel availability check - The WBA Services AFC system checks a database of licensed incumbents/operations and calculates which frequencies are available to use in that specific location to maximize the use of the spectrum4. Authorization to transmit - The device receives a list of approved frequencies and power levels for operation5. Regular updates - Devices must check in with the AFC system at least once per day to stay current.You can learn more about WBA Services by visiting https://wballianceservices.com About Wireless Broadband Alliance ServicesThe Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) has over 20 years of experience advancing Wi-Fi globally.• WBA Inc.: Non-profit industry body founded in 2003• WBA Services: Commercial unit delivering AFC services to the marketWhile operated separately, both divisions share a deep commitment to secure, seamless wireless innovation.

