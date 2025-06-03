Thai Amaranth Goes Global as VSC & Strategic Partners Sign MOU at THAIFEX 2025 to Launch Thailand’s Next Superfood

Chana Vasuvat, CEO of VSC, at Amaranth Farm under “Happy Harvest” initiative in Phanom Thuan District, Kanchanaburi

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the recent THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2025, Value Sourcing Co., Ltd. (VSC), a Thai food innovation company best known for its Reo’s Deli brand in over 14,000 7-Eleven stores nationwide, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with strategic partner on May 30th 2025 to launch Thai Amaranth as Thailand’s next global superfood and high-potential economic crop.This milestone marks the official debut of a cross-sector initiative that positions Thai Amaranth not merely as an ingredient—but as a future-facing innovation platform that bridges scientific research, inclusive business, ESG values, and global market demand.The Power of Partnership: Innovation with PurposeVSC’s strategic partners include Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PCL, SHIMAKYU Co., Ltd., Romyen Pensook Brewery Co., Ltd., Intouchtanagorn Co.Ltd, Thai B.B. Fruit Co., Ltd., Tevaphan (Tan See Seng) Co., Ltd., Innovative Pharma Herbs Co., Ltd., Suan Dusit Home Bakery and AMARIO (Thailand) Ltd.Under this MOU, VSC and its partners commit to:- Co-develop high-value products using Thai Amaranth Powder across food, beverage, supplement, and functional nutrition categories.- Showcase Thai Amaranth at global trade shows and international commercial platforms.- Align in unified marketing and storytelling, establishing Thai Amaranth as Thailand’s flagship superfood.- Collaborate on R&D, sustainability, and zero-waste agricultural practices, with a robust contract farming model that strengthens local value chains."We don’t see this as just a product launch—it’s a shared commitment to begin something that could spark change on a national level," said Mr. Chana Vasuvat, CEO of VSC. “By co-creating shared standards, success stories, and scalable solutions, we are opening doors to new markets, both for Thai agriculture and for future-forward nutrition.”Behind Thai Amaranth: Thailand’s Next Global SuperfoodThai Amaranth was developed under the “Happy Harvest” initiative by Value Sourcing Co., Ltd. (VSC), in collaboration with The Siam Forestry Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of SCGP. The partnership was initially formed to strengthen the spinach supply chain for Reo’s Deli, VSC’s flagship ready-to-eat food brand.What began as a small-scale supply solution has evolved into a shared mission—to maximize the value of every part of the amaranth. Through innovation, Thai Amaranth offers a high-value functional ingredient with standout features, including:1. Superfood by Nature – Rich in folate, fiber, plant protein, and flavonoids2. 100% Natural Green Colorant – Clean-label replacement for synthetic additives3. Versatile formats – for beverages, supplements,for bakery, sauces4. Formulated for clean-label recipes —Thai Amaranth offers functional benefits that stand on their own5. Matcha-like flavor with natural green colorThe partnership leverages SCGP’s well-established expertise in sustainable supply chain management and agricultural research and development, ensuring that Thai Amaranth is cultivated under a system that is not only climate-adaptive but also reliable, traceable, and scalable. Every stage—from seed selection and GAP-certified contract farming to zero-waste processing—is designed to meet the demands of both domestic and international markets with consistency, transparency, and safety.Planting Prosperity with Thai AmaranthIn addition to operating under a guaranteed purchase contract farming model, Thai Amaranth is guided by a broader vision to empower Thai farmers—through increased income opportunities, continuous agricultural training, and hands-on cultivation support.Together with Siam Forestry, VSC has set a target to expand Thai amaranth cultivation from 42 rai today to 1,200 rai by 2027. This scale-up is expected to generate an average monthly income of THB 15,000 per rai. The initiative is designed to strengthen income security for Thai farmers, especially as they face increasing challenges from climate change.“Thai Amaranth is a new model for inclusive rural development. Not only does it offer stable income, but also integration of Thai farmers into the global food value chain,” said Mr. Chana Vasuvat. “We believe true growth must happen across the entire system—from upstream producers to end consumers, and in harmony with the environment.”About Value Sourcing Co., Ltd. (VSC)Value Sourcing Co., Ltd. (VSC) is a Thai food innovation company committed to making high-quality, ready-to-eat meals accessible to all. Best known for its “Reo’s Deli” brand—exclusively available at 7-Eleven nationwide—VSC combines culinary expertise with advanced food innovation to deliver delicious, affordable, and sustainable products. Through initiatives of Thai Amaranth through “Happy Harvest“ project (โครงการผักสร้างสุข), VSC leads with a vision to transform local ingredients into global innovations, building a future where value creation, consumer health, and sustainability go hand-in-hand.

