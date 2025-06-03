Erney Tourney Charity Golf Outing Supports AngelWorks Foundation for Childhood Cancer Care and Research

Golfer participating in Erney Tourney Charity Golf Outing for AngelWorks Aiden W, one of AngelWorks' youngsters battling cancer Erney Touney Charity Golf Outing Benefitting AngelWorks Childhood Cancer

Erney Tourney Charity Golf Outing raiseess funds for the AngelWorks Foundation and its mission to assist children battling cancer.

Every day in America, 46 families receive the devastating news that their child has cancer. That's over 17,000 children diagnosed annually, and we're seeing these numbers continue to rise in Ohio.” — Ellie Hite

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th Annual Erney Tourney Charity Golf Outing returns to the Links at Echo Springs on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 9 a.m. The event raises funds for the AngelWorks Foundation and its mission to assist children battling cancer.The Links at Echo Springs, located at 5940 Loudon Street Road in Johnstown, OH, will host this year's event. Participation costs $500 per team of four (with registration by June 30), and the format is a four-person Scramble. Company sponsorships are available, which include registration for a foursome. To sponsor, sign up, or for additional information, visit erneytourney.com or call (614) 588-5727.In 2025, the American Cancer Society estimates that 9,800 children (ages 0-14) will be diagnosed with cancer. Tragically, cancer will claim the lives of approximately 1,050 of these children. While progress has been made against some childhood cancers, others have seen little to no improvement. Additionally, most childhood cancer survivors face long-term challenges, developing chronic or severe conditions as a result of their treatment.Since 2011, the AngelWorks Foundation has raised awareness and funding for children fighting cancer . To date, its efforts have helped over 1,000 Ohio families.Through initiatives such as its McKenna Maille AngelWings Fund, which provides funding for funerals for children taken by cancer, and Project Claus, which organizes Christmas celebrations for affected families, AngelWorks offers multiple forms of support throughout the year, including for medical bills, groceries, gas, and meals."Childhood cancer continues to be the number one cause of disease-related death for children," Ellie Hite, founder and director of AngelWorks, emphasizes. "Every day in America, 46 families receive the devastating news that their child has cancer. That's over 17,000 children diagnosed annually, and we're seeing these numbers continue to rise in Ohio.""What breaks my heart is that despite improvements in some treatment areas, reaching an overall survival rate of 85%, there are still forms of childhood cancer with devastatingly low survival rates," Hite continues. "While leukemia now has a survival rate above 90%, children with brain cancers like diffuse midline gliomas face virtually no chance of survival. This disparity shows how desperately we need focused research for all types of childhood cancer."According to the Ohio Department of Health, childhood and adolescent cancer rates increased by 35% between 2000 and 2019 in the state. During 2017-2021, an average of 552 new invasive cancer cases occurred each year among youth between 0 and 19 years old, with an average of 58 cancer deaths annually in this age group."The funding gap remains one of our biggest obstacles," Hite explains. "Even though recent evaluations show that about 8% of the federal cancer research budget is now allocated to pediatric cancer—up from just 4% previously—this is still woefully inadequate. Children aren't just smaller adults; they need research specifically designed for their unique cancers and developing bodies.""That's why we continue to advocate for the Ohio Childhood Cancer Research Acceleration Fund," Hite adds. "We need more dedicated research happening right here in Ohio to save our children. Every dollar raised brings us closer to better treatments and hopefully, one day, cures."This year's Erney Tourney presenting sponsors include Rockford Homes and Social Firm "AngelWorks represents hope in the darkest moments for families fighting childhood cancer," explains Matt Erney of The Social Firm, one of the event's organizers. "I've witnessed firsthand how Ellie and her team stand with families through diagnosis, treatment, recovery, and yes, sometimes through loss. Their commitment never wavers. That's why I'm passionate about helping AngelWorks exceed this year's fundraising goals. Every dollar we raise directly impacts families in our community who are facing the unimaginable."For those who want to get involved but prefer not to golf, there are volunteer opportunities with AngelWorks. Additional information is available, and donations may be submitted at the AngelWorks Foundation website at www.myangelworks.org or by calling (614) 419-8438.To donate, sponsor, or sign up for the Erney Tourney, visit erneytourney.com or call (614) 588-5727.14th Annual Erney Tourney Golf Outing and Fundraiser for AngelWorks FoundationWhen: Friday, August 8, 2025, at 9 a.m.Where: The Links at Echo Springs, 5940 Loudon Street Road, Johnstown, OHFormat: Four-Person ScrambleCost: $500 per team of four (Registered by June 30)Sign-up: erneytourney.com or call (614) 588-5727AngelWorks Foundation is a non-profit organization 501c3.Media Contact: Terence Womble | terence@thesocialfirm.com | (614) 285-6288

