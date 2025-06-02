Danville Community College Partners with BluWorkz to Launch Forklift Simulator Training Program

Danville Community College purchases VR Forklift Simulator REAL-Forklift VR Simulator from BluWorkz VR Training for Workforce Development

Preparing Students for In-Demand, High-Paying Warehouse Careers

BluWorkz is thrilled to partner with Danville CC. Together, we’re not just training students, we’re building career pathways that lead to sustainable, upwardly mobile employment opportunities.” — Peter Chronopoulos, Co-Founder

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danville Community College (DCC), a proud member of the Virginia Community College System, has partnered with BluWorkz to launch a new forklift operations training program designed to prepare students for certification and successful careers in the logistics and warehousing industries.As part of this groundbreaking initiative, DCC has purchased an advanced Forklift Simulator from BluWorkz, providing students with hands-on, immersive training in a safe, controlled environment. The simulator replicates real-world forklift operations, giving learners the opportunity to develop critical skills before transitioning to live equipment. “Our partnership with BluWorkz is a major step forward in preparing students for the high-demand jobs of today’s logistics industry,” said Michael Beckner, Industrial Trainer Division of Workforce Servces. “By integrating state-of-the-art simulation technology, we’re equipping our students with the tools and confidence they need to earn their forklift certification and secure high-paying employment in our region.”The new program is part of a broader workforce development initiative aimed at meeting the growing demand for skilled warehouse and logistics workers throughout Southern Virginia. Students who complete the program will receive forklift certification, enhancing their employability in a competitive job market.About Danville Community College:Danville Community College is part of the Virginia Community College System and is committed to providing accessible, high-quality education and workforce training to meet the needs of its students and regional employers.About BluWorkz:BluWorkz, a pioneer in the virtual reality training space provides job-ready training programs that lead directly to certification and career placement in high-demand fields, including logistics and supply chain, also helping companies reduce warehouse accidents and hire better qualified forklift operators.

