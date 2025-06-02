HEAG Expands Consulting Services to Include Student Account Services Support

New service helps colleges and universities improve student accounts operations with expert guidance in compliance, process improvement and financial practices.

By leveraging our team’s deep expertise in higher education compliance, we’re empowering institutions to streamline operations, improve compliance, and enhance the student experience.” — Milton Kerstein, HEAG President

WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Higher Education Assistance Group (HEAG), a trusted leader in financial aid and compliance consulting, is proud to announce the official launch of its new Student Account and Bursar Services offering. This expansion marks a significant milestone in HEAG’s mission to provide comprehensive, end-to-end support for higher education institutions navigating today’s complex regulatory landscape.HEAG’s Student Account Services are designed to help colleges and universities strengthen their student accounts operations through expert guidance in compliance, process improvement, and financial best practices. With this new service line, HEAG now supports both the financial aid and student accounts sides of the student finance lifecycle, offering a truly integrated consulting solution.“Our clients have consistently expressed the need for greater support in managing the Student Account side of Financial Aid operations, especially given the growing staffing challenges that colleges and universities face,” said Milton Kerstein, President of HEAG. He added that “by leveraging our team’s deep expertise in higher education compliance, we’re empowering institutions to streamline operations, improve compliance, and enhance the student experience.”This new offering comes at a critical time as institutions face increasing scrutiny from accrediting bodies and federal regulators. HEAG’s consultants bring decades of practical experience and are prepared to assist schools with assessments, staffing solutions, training, and policy development.To learn more about HEAG’s services or to schedule a consultation, please visit heag.us or contact info@heag.usAbout HEAGThe Higher Education Assistance Group (HEAG) has been a trusted partner to colleges and universities since 1989, delivering expert financial aid and compliance consulting services nationwide. HEAG is committed to helping institutions achieve operational excellence and meet the evolving needs of their students and communities. Visit heag.us to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.