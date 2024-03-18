Karen Van Dyne Joins HEAG as Director of Business Affairs
Karen joins us at a very exciting time for our firm, and her experience in higher education will play a key role in driving our business forward.”WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Higher Education Assistance Group (HEAG), a leading higher education and financial aid consulting firm, announced that Karen Van Dyne has joined the firm as Director of Business Affairs. A seasoned leader in higher education administration, Karen joins HEAG after more than two decades of working in director-level positions in financial aid and student affairs. In her new role, Karen will focus on strategic growth initiatives; manage and strengthen business partnerships; cultivate and enhance client relationships; establish, implement and monitor key business and staff performance metrics; and strengthen and oversee recruitment and retention efforts.
— Milton Kerstein
“Karen has an impeccable reputation. Her leadership and management skills, organizational and staff development experience, and expertise in process improvements is exactly what we need,” said Milton Kerstein, founder and president of HEAG. “Karen joins us at a very exciting time for our firm, and her experience in higher education will play a key role in driving our business forward. Our clients, our team and our organization will benefit from her guidance.”
Karen started her career as a Financial Aid Advisor at Boston University. During her nine-year career at the university, she held several roles including Associate Director of Financial Aid. Most recently, Karen worked for Hult International Business school as Senior Director of Student Affairs and Wellness. Prior to that she served as Director of Student Affairs and Director of Compliance and Financial Aid. Karen earned an M.A. in Higher Education Administration and a B.A. in International Relations from Boston University.
“It’s exciting to be a part of the talented and dynamic team at HEAG,” said Karen. “I’m looking forward to helping the firm grow while staying true to its mission to help college and university financial aid offices manage their financial aid compliance programs and related student services.”
About the Higher Education Assistance Group
Founded in 1989, the Higher Education Assistance Group (HEAG) is a higher education and financial aid consulting firm that provides consulting services to colleges, universities and proprietary institutions throughout the country. With more than 35 years of experience, HEAG has a proven track record of satisfied higher education school clients. Our team of financial aid consultants have spent decades in the field and are some of the best in the industry. For more information about HEAG, visit www.heag.us or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Melissa Maichle
Essentia Marketing & PR
email us here