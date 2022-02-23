HEAG Announces Full Financial Aid Support & Outsourcing Services for Colleges and Universities
Initiative is designed to help higher education institutions manage financial aid compliance and student services
Outsourcing financial aid administration can help colleges and universities focus on their core goals, reduce costs and enhance the student experience.”WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Higher Education Assistance Group (HEAG), a leading higher education and financial aid consulting firm, offers full financial aid support and outsourcing services for colleges and universities. As a USDOE recognized third-party servicer, HEAG has a proven track record of awarding, authorizing, reconciling and reporting Title IV funds on behalf of students and colleges. HEAG’s financial aid outsourcing services are designed to help institutions manage financial aid compliance and efficiency while preserving institutional resources to focus on enrollment, service and retention goals.
— Milton L. Kerstein
“Higher education financial aid offices face numerous challenges, including enhanced regulatory compliance, unexpected changes in the federal student loan program, shifting demographics, enrollment growth and competitive pressures,” said Milton Kerstein, founder and president of HEAG. “Providing innovative financial aid services that are easy to navigate and offered with a personal touch is critical for schools to remain competitive in today’s environment. Outsourcing financial aid administration can help colleges and universities focus on their core goals, reduce costs and enhance the student experience.”
HEAG’s full financial aid support and outsourcing services are designed to integrate seamlessly into each institution’s existing operations. Whether a college or university is looking to outsource all financial aid administration or seeking a back-end or targeted extension to its financial aid department, HEAG consultants are adept at optimizing operations to support compliance, efficiency and student service.
HEAG’s outsourcing services include back-end operations and front-facing customer service for students and their families. HEAG consultants are experts in compliance and the ever-changing regulations facing colleges and universities. They provide all FSA compliance services required to maintain eligibility for participation in financial aid programs, including audit support and policy development. HEAG also manages customer-facing inquiries, providing a high level of service to students and related campus offices. The group is committed to providing the best experience for each student while ensuring students and families receive timely counsel regarding the Financial Aid application process. Learn more about HEAG’s Full Financial Aid Support & Outsourcing Services.
About the Higher Education Assistance Group
Founded in 1989, the Higher Education Assistance Group (HEAG) is a higher education and financial aid consulting firm that provides consulting services to colleges, universities and proprietary institutions throughout the country. With more than 30 years of experience, HEAG has a proven track record of satisfied higher education school clients. Our team of financial aid consultants have spent decades in the field and are some of the best in the industry. For more information about HEAG, visit www.heag.us.
