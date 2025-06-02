E. A. Reining Debuts Poetic Masterpiece 'From the Ocean to the Stars'

A soulful collection guiding readers through loss, healing, and self-discovery

CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging author E. A. Reining invites readers on an emotional and transformative journey in her debut poetry collection, From the Ocean to the Stars. Woven with threads of sadness, acceptance, and spiritual insight, Reining’s heartfelt words offer comfort and inspiration to those navigating life’s ever-shifting tides.

In this evocative collection, Reining pours her soul onto the page, offering reflections that speak to the human condition. Each poem is a step along a path toward healing, urging readers to pause, reflect, and find meaning even in pain. The book captures a deeply personal voyage—one that Reining hopes others will walk with her.

“I wanted to make sure that all of my children will have my poetry when I am gone,” says Reining. “But more than that, I hope it speaks to others and helps them find peace, strength, and beauty through their own journeys.”

A mother of five and a proud grandmother, Reining currently resides in Tennessee and draws inspiration from the natural world and the divine. Her unique perspective—rooted in life experience and spiritual reflection—infuses each piece with authenticity and grace.

