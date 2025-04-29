Evolectric to Showcase Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire Digital Cluster at ACT Expo

A Customized Display for Evolectric showcased at ACT Expo Evolectric Launches Gen3 CircularEV™ Kit at ACT Expo 2025

Evolectric integrates Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire digital cluster into a retrofitted Isuzu Commercial Truck, highlighting advanced connectivity

Seeing our retrofitted truck come to life with a responsive, connected digital cluster in such a short time really underscores how well this solution fits our goals.” — Bill Beverley, Co-CEO and CTO of Evolectric

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolectric, a leader in electric powertrain retrofits and sustainable fleet electrification, will be showcasing a breakthrough in digital cockpit integration at this year’s ACT Expo. At the heart of their retrofitted Isuzu electric truck is Ottawa Infotainment’s DragonFire, a smart digital cluster and domain controller that brings together cloud connectivity, OTA updates, and real-time fleet insights—all built on Ottawa Infotainment’s proprietary DragonFire OS.For Evolectric, which specializes in transforming legacy internal combustion vehicles into modern electric workhorses, integrating an advanced, intuitive digital interface was key to creating a modern and compelling user experience. After evaluating traditional solutions in the space, Evolectric has selected DragonFire Spark, a versatile smart digital instrument cluster, for its rapid deployment capabilities, compact hardware design, and robust ecosystem integrations including driver monitoring systems (DMS), audio, GPS, and more.“Ottawa Infotainment’s team has been incredibly nimble and impressive. This integration was the fastest and smoothest we’ve ever seen,” said Bill Beverley, Co-CEO and CTO of Evolectric. “We’re excited to leverage the DragonFire OS platform to build unique in-vehicle experiences that truly resonate with our customers. Seeing our retrofitted truck come to life with a responsive, connected digital cluster in such a short time really underscores how well this solution fits our goals.”DragonFire Spark, the entry-level point in Ottawa Infotainment’s suite of DragonFire Domain Controllers, is purpose-built for real-world deployment—offering a compact, production-ready platform with deep functional safety features. It is ISO 26262 capable, can support up to ASIL-B safety levels, and includes native support for a variety of HMI frameworks, enabling OEMs to rapidly prototype and deploy high-end HMIs with safety in mind.“Evolectric is exactly the kind of forward-thinking partner we built DragonFire Spark for,” said Jonathan Hacker, CTO of Ottawa Infotainment. “Their success with this integration validates the market’s need for a reliable, secure, smart cluster that’s easy to implement and priced in a way that gives OEMs room to deliver real value to their customers.”This collaboration between Ottawa Infotainment and Evolectric demonstrates how innovative vehicle platforms can benefit from faster, more agile development cycles when supported by modern architectures. DragonFire’s smooth integration into Evolectric’s truck—on full display at ACT Expo—offers a glimpse into how next-gen smart clusters can elevate the in-cabin experience for retrofits and new vehicles alike.Compared to legacy systems from traditional suppliers, DragonFire Spark offers a faster time-to-market, built-in cloud and fleet capabilities, and a flexible software stack that OEMs can easily customize and scale. For companies seeking a path to more intelligent, connected, and driver-centric vehicles, Ottawa Infotainment delivers a platform that’s ready for production, not just a prototype.Key Features of DragonFire Spark:· Cloud-connected smart cluster with full OTA and app integration· ISO 26262 / ASIL-B capable safety architecture· Support for a variety of premium HMI options· Flexible I/O (CAN, USB, Ethernet, etc.) for fast integration· Pre-integrated support for DMS, audio acoustics, GPS, and telematics· Powered by DragonFire OS: secure, scalable, and customizableAttendees of ACT Expo can visit Evolectric’s showcase to experience the DragonFire-powered retrofitted Isuzu vehicle in person and explore how smart domain controllers like DragonFire Spark are helping push the boundaries of fleet innovation, electrification, and digital transformation.About Evolectric – Evolectric Inc. is a California-based innovator in electric vehicle powertrain retrofits and fleet electrification solutions. Through its proprietary CircularEV™ technology, Evolectric converts existing commercial fleet vehicles to 100% electric, helping businesses large and small reduce operating costs and meet sustainability and zero-emission targets. The company’s mission is to accelerate fleet electrification globally by integrating circular economy principles with advanced EV technology, enabling emerging markets and underserved segments to adopt clean transportation. Evolectric’s expertise spans battery systems, powertrain integration, and vehicle conversions, delivering turnkey electrification services that extend the life of commercial trucks and buses while eliminating tailpipe emissions.About Ottawa Infotainment Inc. – Ottawa Infotainment is a developer of cutting-edge automotive infotainment and domain controller solutions. Founded by industry veterans, the company has quickly become a rising leader in advanced digital cockpit technology. Its flagship DragonFire Domain Controller product line – which includes the DragonFire Spark – exemplifies Ottawa Infotainment’s vision of harmonizing sophisticated functionality with practical integration. Serving markets from sports cars and electric vehicles to commercial fleets and new mobility platforms, Ottawa Infotainment empowers OEMs and startups alike to create distinctive, connected in-vehicle experiences. By providing reliable, secure, and customizable hardware/software solutions, Ottawa Infotainment enables partners to modernize vehicle interiors with digital instrument clusters, infotainment displays, and connected services faster and more cost-effectively than traditional approaches.

