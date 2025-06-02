Online Divorce Firm Warns of Rise in Unreliable Legal Advice on Social Media Platforms

REJECTED: The hidden cost of relying on TikTok and DIY templates for your divorce settlement

Online divorce firm warns that DIY financial orders are being rejected by courts, costing couples time and money

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viral TikTok videos, unregulated “divorce coaches”, and self-styled legal influencers are fuelling a growing crisis in UK divorces, according to Divorce-Online.co.uk . The online divorce provider warns that thousands of DIY divorcers are being misled by unofficial sources—leading to rejected court applications and wasted legal fees.The warning comes as content tagged with #divorce has now surpassed 205 million views on TikTok, with creators sharing advice on everything from asset division to avoiding legal fees.“There’s a growing trend of people relying on bite-sized legal advice from influencers, unregulated McKenzie Friends, and so-called divorce coaches,” said Mark Keenan, CEO of Divorce-Online. “Unfortunately, much of it oversimplifies or misrepresents how the law actually works.”Common examples of bad advice seen on social media and forums include:“You don’t need a consent order if you’re amicable”“The court will always approve your financial agreement if you both sign it”“Just write your own agreement and send it in”“Judges can’t change what you’ve agreed”“You can skip pensions and just sort it out later”Keenan explains that these claims are not only wrong—they can be financially disastrous.“Judges regularly reject DIY consent orders if they’re unclear, lack supporting documents, or appear unfair. It doesn’t matter if both parties agree. The court must be satisfied that the agreement is reasonable—especially when it involves children, property or pensions.”Divorce-Online reports a surge in frustrated DIY applicants who:Submit the wrong or incomplete documentsFail to include vital financial disclosuresDon’t understand the judge’s duty to assess fairnessHave their orders rejected and end up paying twiceRecent court data shows that fewer than 50% of divorcing couples go on to obtain a financial consent order, meaning many couples are finalising their divorce without any legally binding financial settlement—a risk that can lead to claims years down the line.“Trying to save a few hundred pounds by doing it yourself can result in your order being thrown out,” Keenan added. “We’re helping clients daily who thought they were done, only to be told they have to start over.”Divorce-Online offers a solicitor-drafted consent order service from £399, which includes the necessary supporting documents and compliance with court expectations, helping clients avoid rejection and delays.

