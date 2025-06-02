BLiNK AI Unveils Telematica™ — The First Platform Purpose-Built for the Last Mile of Automotive Telematics

Telematica™ by BLiNK AI: The first platform built to convert OEM alerts into real-time service revenue.

BLiNK AI's Telematica™ transforms alert data into revenue by delivering real-time service engagement at the dealership level.

OEMs have invested billions to instrument the car. But without an intelligent delivery system, those alerts remain just data points. Telematica turns alerts into action—fast, efficient, and profitable” — Dave Perry

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLiNK AI Automotive, the automotive industry’s fastest-growing AI-powered customer engagement platform, today announced the launch of Telematica™, the first platform designed specifically to solve the “last mile” problem in automotive telematics: converting OEM vehicle alerts into real-world service revenue at the dealership level.While connected cars generate millions of telematics alerts each day—from check engine lights to safety-critical diagnostics—most of these alerts never result in timely service action. Telematica bridges this critical gap by automatically delivering real-time, actionable alerts directly to dealership service departments and customers, prompting engagement and driving the affected vehicle into the service bay.“OEMs have invested billions to instrument the car,” said Dave Perry, CEO of BLiNK AI. “But without an intelligent delivery system, those alerts remain just data points. Telematica turns alerts into action—fast, efficient, and profitable for both OEMs and dealerships.”A New Standard in Telematics ROITelematica integrates with numerous dealership alert distribution processes, a broad cross-section of DMS platforms, BLiNK AI’s broader customer engagement stack—including web scheduling, outbound service campaigns, AI-driven phone automation, and all communications platforms (text, email, voice) - to drive measurable results:Increase Repair Order (RO) count and revenueAccelerate response time to safety and warranty-critical alertsReduce customer churn through timely service interventionsDeliver personalized communications across phone, text, and emailStrengthen OEM-dealer collaboration on campaign execution and compliance“We’re not just delivering data—we’re delivering customers,” Perry added. “Telematica is the missing link that finally completes the telematics value chain.”Purpose-Built for the Dealer Service LaneDesigned for deployment in minutes, Telematica requires no change to existing workflows and delivers immediate impact by intelligently matching alert types to the most effective outreach strategy, channel, and timing—ensuring the message gets seen, and the vehicle gets serviced.The platform launches at a time when fixed ops profitability is under pressure, and dealerships are searching for new ways to drive retention and maximize every service opportunity. Telematica™ meets that need with intelligent automation and full-stack integration that transforms underutilized telematics data into a scalable, recurring source of high-margin revenue.About BLiNK AIBLiNK AI is the Operating System of Customer Engagement for automotive dealerships, empowering dealers and OEMs to transform service lane performance through automation, AI, and smart scheduling. From phone to web to telematics, BLiNK AI solutions have already powered millions of service appointments and customer interactions, delivering measurable results without adding headcount or complexity.Learn more at www.blinkai.com Media Contact:Ashleigh Norton, VP of Marketing (anorton@blinkai.com)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.