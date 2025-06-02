Create-it Studios Launches First-of-Its-Kind Creative Space in Franklin

Grand Opening Events

Open to all Creators, Innovative Studio offers Professional-Grade Tools and a Welcoming Environment - Redefining How and Where Creativity Happens in Middle TN

With Create-it Studios, we're building a space where creators in Middle Tennessee can find the inspiration and professional tools they need to bring their ideas to life.” — said Jon Phelps, Founder of Create-it Studios and Full Sail University

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A bold new era for creators begins today as Create-it Studios officially opens its doors at 3600 Mallory Lane in Franklin (inside the Franklin Walmart). This groundbreaking studio serves as both a professional resource and cultural hub, designed to be a hands-on creative space where anyone can make music, film videos, record podcasts, or participate in live events - all powered by pro gear and open to every skill level.The facility features six professional studios equipped for podcasting, recording, mixing, editing and more, available at accessible pricing. The space transforms seamlessly from a full-scale production studio into a vibrant event venue to host live performances, underground showcases and creative competitions. With state-of-the-art tools and professional resources, this dynamic space is where your vision becomes reality."I'm thrilled to launch this innovative concept from the Nashville area," said Jon Phelps, Founder of Create-it Studios and Full Sail University (Winter Park, FL). "My passion has always been to open doors and help creative dreamers turn their ideas into reality. With Create-it Studios, we're building a space where creators in Middle Tennessee can find the inspiration and professional tools they need to bring their ideas to life.”This past weekend, select media and guests experienced an exclusive VIP preview of the space, guided by entertainment industry legends:- Leslie Brathwaite, a multi-Grammy Award-winning mix engineer who has worked with icons such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin.- Stephen Beres, Emmy Award-winning producer and SVP of Global Production Services at Warner Bros. Discovery, overseeing acclaimed series including Game of Thrones, Succession and Westworld.- Bree Green, one of only 15 women in history to play for the Harlem Globetrotters. Green is now a content creator and digital storyteller with over two million followers across all social platforms, and has worked with major brands like Nike, Degree, DraftKings, Aflac, the WNBA, and the NBA.- Willy Porter, internationally recognized singer-songwriter and guitarist who has toured with legends like Paul Simon, Sting and Jeff Beck.- Chris Rodriguez, one of Nashville's most in-demand sidemen, whose guitar and vocal work spans artists such as Kenny Loggins, Megadeth, Peter Cetera, Keith Urban and Faith Hill.Create-it Studios offers a comprehensive environment for creators focused on podcasting, audio/video production, social media content and recording arts. Each studio is equipped with industry-standard equipment and technology, providing hands-on access to a professional space for content creation, events and skill development.Additionally, Create-it Studios offers workshops led by industry experts for creators looking to learn new skills and level up their creative game. With many workshops offered free of charge and professional instruction, these workshops empower creators to turn raw ideas into polished content that gets noticed.Create-it Studios believes creativity should be accessible to everyone. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting out, their facilities and staff are here to support your journey.For more information about the studio, rentals, studio pricing, a full calendar of community events, visit create-it-studios.com.About Create-it StudiosCreate-it Studios is your space for creativity and innovation, conveniently located inside Walmart at 3600 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN, open daily from 10a.m. to 7p.m. The studio is dedicated to empowering creators through professional tools, education, and expert guidance. From podcasting to video production to live events, this is where ideas come to life.View full press release here: https://conta.cc/4mIsxIQ

Create-it Studios Promo Video

