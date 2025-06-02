Grand Lakes professionals honored with VWCO “High Performance Teams” Award

Alexander Marafiotti, VWCO sales consultant (left), Paulo Jorge Brito Duarte, from Grand Lakes (center) and Carlos Eduardo Rocca, VWCO service and after-sales manager (right), at the VWC High Performance Teams awards ceremony.

Commercial and After-sales areas were contemplated

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two professionals from Grand Lakes Veículos, a company belonging to Adone Holding and official dealership of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus in Angola, have just received the Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO) High Performance Team Award in the Commercial and After-Sales categories. In the Commercial category, sales analyst Bruno Bandeira Quiosa was recognized as the best vehicle salesperson. In the After-Sales category, technician Paulo Jorge Brito Duarte was recognized as the best after-sales service salesperson. The awards ceremony took place on Tuesday, the 20th, in São Paulo (Brazil).“This is a great recognition of our commitment to offering the best to our customers in both areas,” celebrated the company’s CEO, Geraldo Kulaif. “We work for the development of Angola, and this distinction confirms that we are on the right track, always seeking excellence in products and services, creating jobs and contributing to the country’s progress” highlighted the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Adone Holding, José Roberto Colnaghi.In April, Grand Lakes Veículos had already received the High Performance Award from Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO) in the Sustainability category. Three projects developed by the company in 2024 guaranteed this distinction: Pink October Campaigns – dedicated to the prevention of breast cancer; Blue November – focused on the prevention of prostate cancer; and the 2nd edition of the Corrida Integração - an event that raised food for two partner NGOs in Luanda: Baluarte and Athos.In the 2024 edition, the company had already received the After-Sales and Best Sustainability Project awards. Two years earlier, in 2023, Grand Lakes was also distinguished in the Innovation Highlight category.LidershipHeadquartered in Luanda, the company is part of the Adone Holding group and has been operating in the heavy vehicle sector on the African continent since 2007. Over the last four years, it has supplied more than 2,000 buses to the Regular Urban Passenger Transport Project (TURP), an initiative that aims to structure the transport system by defining strategic routes and locating stops, ensuring the daily mobility of thousands of citizens.In addition, since 2022, more than 200 trucks have been allocated to the Integrated Rural Trade Development Programme (PIDCR), an initiative that aims to improve the flow of agricultural products to consumption areas and boost the growth of the Angolan rural sector.

