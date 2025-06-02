Re: Road Closure - Peavine Blvd Bethel

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Peavine Blvd is closed between Sand Hill Rd and the River St bridge due to a vehicle crash. This incident is expected to last for several hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.







