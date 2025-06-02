Onvendo Launches New PR Service for Amazon Sellers

LIMASSOL, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onvendo, a digital solutions company focused on supporting e-commerce businesses, has officially introduced a new public relations service designed specifically for Amazon sellers, particularly those selling under private label brands.In today’s increasingly saturated marketplace, visibility and trust are essential for online sales success. Recognizing this, Onvendo has created a streamlined press releaser service to help Amazon selles gain exposure through credible media coverage — without requiring large marketing budgets or PR experience.The newly launched service includes the creation and distribution of a professionally written press release that highlights the seller’s brand, product, or unique selling proposition. The release is then distributed across relevant online platforms, news feeds, and media channels. This process helps Amazon sellers not only increase visibility but also build third-party credibility that can positively influence buyer decisions.The service is particularly beneficial for private label sellers who want to strengthen their brand image and enhance product trust. It’s also suitable for sellers launching a new product, announcing a major milestone, or entering a new market.What sets Onvendo’s solution apart is its accessibility: the entire package — from content creation to media distribution — is offered for a fixed price of $99, making it one of the most cost-effective PR options available to Amazon entrepreneurs today.Onvendo emphasizes that the service is not focused on generating short-term sales, but rather on supporting the long-term growth of sustainable, recognized brands on the Amazon platform.The launch comes as part of Onvendo’s broader mission to empower online sellers with tools that drive brand performance, credibility, and lasting success in global e-commerce.

