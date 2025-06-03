Pinpoynt.ai launches freemium version of transformative software-based footfall and transaction tracking solution at NRF

Pinpoynt.ai is a transformative, software-based alternative to physical footfall sensors and cameras Justin Staines, Founder, the Yellow Sub AI Group

Provides retailers, hospitality operators and investors with real-time data on any location, anywhere in the world

The new freemium version of Pinpoynt.ai enables retailers to better understand how it can help their business, unlocking new insights that drive competitive advantage.” — Justin Staines, Founder of the Yellow Sub AI Group.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRF 25 Asia Pacific, Singapore, 3 June 2025, The Yellow Sub AI Group today launched the freemium version of Pinpoynt.ai, its transformative, software-based alternative to physical footfall sensors and cameras at NRF Singapore.

The Pinpoynt.ai freemium solution provides time-limited footfall and transactional spend data on locations across the globe, enabling retailers, hospitality operators and investors to experience the power of Pinpoynt.ai and the insights it delivers. It is being demonstrated on stand 619 at NRF 25 Asia Pacific at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore between 3-5 June 2025, and is available via https://demo.pinpoynt.ai

Pinpoynt.ai works by applying advanced machine learning algorithms and quantum-inspired models to information derived from real-time sources, such as Google busyness data, inferring real-time physical and transactional footfall in specific locations, anywhere in the world, without requiring hardware installation. Pinpoynt.ai has already been deployed extensively within the APAC region, including by Burger King Thailand.

By using Pinpoynt.ai retailers benefit from actionable insights on current and predicted footfall, dwell time, and spend. Proven and tested to be 99.73% accurate when compared to camera-based systems it is fully privacy-compliant, with no Personally Identifiable Information (PII) collected.

“Until now retailers looking to track footfall have had to install costly physical infrastructure, such as cameras and sensors, which takes considerable time to set-up while limiting their installation options,” said Justin Staines, Founder of the Yellow Sub AI Group. “Pinpoynt.ai removes these challenges to quickly deliver relevant insights that drive better decision-making. Our new freemium version enables retailers to better understand how it can help their business, unlocking new insights that drive competitive advantage.”

The Pinpoynt.ai freemium solution provides unlimited, four day access to hundreds of locations in every country in the world. Through its intuitive dashboard interface users can simply click on particular cities or the sites of selected brands to get up-to-date information presented in an appealing, visual way. Customers can seamlessly upgrade to a paid version of the solution, tailored to their specific needs in terms of locations across the globe. To sign-up simply visit https://demo.pinpoynt.ai/

About the Yellow Sub AI Group

Based in the UK, and with offices in Tokyo, the Yellow Sub AI Group is an AI-driven technology company specializing in data analytics and advanced communications. Its mission is to harness cutting-edge artificial intelligence (including quantum-inspired models) to deliver innovative solutions across industries. Key focus areas include retail analytics, through its Pinpoynt.ai solution, and ultra-resilient IoT communications, as well as other technologies being developed, reflecting a commitment to bold innovation. Co-founded by serial tech entrepreneur Justin Staines, an inventor with more than 20 filed patents to his name, its management team is led by CEO Alastair Thompson, who has spent over 35 years building successful multi-million pound businesses. For more information visit https://www.yellowsub.ai/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.