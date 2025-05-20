Opendatasoft joins Precisely partnership program to accelerate data consumption

Opendatasoft logo Precisely logo Franck Carassus, CSO and co-founder, Opendatasoft

Strategic technology partnership integrates complementary data product marketplace and data integrity solutions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opendatasoft, the leading data marketplace solution provider, today announced a worldwide strategic technology partnership with Precisely, the global leader in data integrity.

By integrating Opendatasoft’s solution with the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, joint clients can now seamlessly deliver accurate, consistent, and contextual data to the entire business, increasing trust and confidence in the data consumed by humans and AI while automating and ensuring robust data quality and governance. This maximizes the value of data through improved decision-making, greater efficiency, and higher productivity while better managing risk.

Just like an e-commerce marketplace, Opendatasoft’s data marketplace solution showcases all of an organization’s data products and other data assets in a single, centralized, self-service and secure space. It enables them to be easily found and confidently consumed by users without requiring technical support through an intuitive user experience and AI-driven search functions.



Already deployed by joint customers, including two large energy companies based in Europe, Opendatasoft and Precisely are now working to integrate their solutions more closely, across the data consumption workflow, combining Precisely’s metadata configuration, data quality and observability capabilities with Opendatasoft’s data publication and sharing strengths.

“Opendatasoft and Precisely share a common goal - building trusted data and making it available securely to all,” said Franck Carassus, CSO and co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Our partnership helps accelerate data value, with our complementary solutions enabling greater data sharing and consumption by business users. We look forward to deepening our collaboration to benefit organizations as they look to maximize value from their data.”

The Precisely Data Integrity Suite uniquely combines seven interoperable services - Data Integration, Data Quality, Data Governance, Data Observability, Geo Addressing, Spatial Analytics, and Data Enrichment - to deliver data that is accurate, consistent, and contextualized. By empowering businesses to detect issues before they impact systems downstream, uncover new relationships, and enrich data with curated third-party datasets, the Data Integrity Suite enables smarter, faster decision-making and more powerful AI outcomes.

At the core of the Data Integrity Suite is the Data Integrity Foundation, which seamlessly connects and accelerates every service - enabling organizations to securely discover and access their data, easily catalog and understand it, and intelligently design and automate processes for continuous improvement. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives.

“At Precisely, we’re committed to helping businesses make more confident decisions powered by trusted data. Our partnership with Opendatasoft further extends that commitment by making it even easier for joint customers to discover and consume data that can be trusted with context from across the enterprise,” said Jim McGonagle, SVP - Global Channel and Partner Sales at Precisely. “Together, we’re helping organizations to unlock the full value of their data for powerful AI, automation, and analytics initiatives.”



