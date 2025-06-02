Governor Kotek Declares June Search and Rescue Awareness Month—Urges Outdoor Safety

SALEM, Ore. – As Oregon's breathtaking landscapes draw outdoor enthusiasts from around the world, state agencies are underscoring the vital role of preparedness and safety in reducing search and rescue (SAR) incidents. With peak tourist season approaching, adventurers are urged to take precautions that can prevent emergencies and lessen the burden on volunteer rescue teams.

Recognizing the dedication and lifesaving efforts of SAR personnel and volunteers across the state, Governor Tina Kotek has officially proclaimed June Search and Rescue Awareness Month. This proclamation highlights the invaluable contributions of SAR teams and reinforces the need for public awareness and support of their work.

“These volunteers are essential to emergency response in the wilderness, ensuring that anyone who explores Oregon’s natural wonders returns home safely,” Governor Kotek said. “I encourage everyone to get outside and discover all our state has to offer. Remember to prepare, stay safe, and be mindful of their impact on the communities you visit.”

Search and Rescue Missions Are Volunteer Driven

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM), which plays a vital role in coordinating air support and mutual aid resources during search and rescue efforts, says because there is no dedicated state funding for search and rescue in Oregon the primary cost for missions is covered by local communities and the Oregon Search and Rescue Fund.

The fund is managed by the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association (OSSA), which represents Oregon’s 36 elected sheriffs, whos’ offices coordinate SAR missions with trained volunteers and emergency responders. The Oregon SAR Fund is the primary way OSSA pays to train and outfit search and rescue teams statewide.

“Oregon’s SAR teams include over 1,700+ dedicated volunteers who respond to more than 1,000 missions annually,” said OSSA officials. “The work these teams do is critical, and community support through the purchasing of an Oregon SAR card helps ensure theses teams have the tools and training needed to continue saving lives.”

Follow Best Practices for Safe Outdoor Adventures

The next best way to support SAR volunteers, is to not need their services in the first place. Each year, SAR teams from mostly small, under-resourced communities across Oregon rescue individuals who are lost, injured, or in distress – at no cost to the individual. According to OEM, lack of preparedness is a leading factor in SAR incidents.

“Our SAR teams often assist people who are inexperienced, overconfident, and ill-equipped for the realities of the wilderness,” OEM State SAR Coordinator Scott Lucas said. “We routinely find individuals who ventured out in flip-flops without water, unaware of potential hazards. Preparation saves lives.”

In addition, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD)—which manages more than 250 state park properties as well as scenic waterways, ocean shores, historic sites, and outdoor recreation programs across the state—urges visitors to respect designated trails, safety barriers and warning signs.

“Many of Oregon’s most beautiful landscapes include inherent risks and hazards like steep cliffs and drop offs that require careful attention,” said OPRD Emergency Manager Jamen Lee. “Leaving marked trails or ignoring safety signs and barriers can increase the risk of injury or fatal falls. We encourage visitors to stay on trail and respect signs and barriers to recreate safely. We also encourage packing the 10 essentials including food, water and sun protection.”

Additional safety tips for heading outdoors:

Have an emergency kit and cell phone charger in your vehicle.

and cell phone charger in your vehicle. Know the trail and conditions – research the trail thoroughly and get accurate directions to the trailhead. Check weather and the park webpage for alerts.

– research the trail thoroughly and get accurate directions to the trailhead. Check weather and the park webpage for alerts. Check road conditions on Tripcheck.com or call 511.

on Tripcheck.com or call 511. Know campfire restrictions at Oregon State Parks as well as public fire restrictions.

at Oregon State Parks as well as public fire restrictions. Download maps to a cell phone or print them in case there is no cell service.

to a cell phone or print them in case there is no cell service. Make a plan and tell someone– make sure they know your route, the exact trail name, possible side destinations and when you plan to leave and return. This information is vital for search and rescue if they need to come looking for you.

and tell someone– make sure they know your route, the exact trail name, possible side destinations and when you plan to leave and return. This information is vital for search and rescue if they need to come looking for you. Practice situational awareness – stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Keep an eye on trail markers and landmarks so you can provide those details in an emergency. (This includes Oregon Beach Access Numbers on the coast).

– stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings. Keep an eye on trail markers and landmarks so you can provide those details in an emergency. (This includes Oregon Beach Access Numbers on the coast). Listen to your body – know your limits when selecting hikes and when you’re on the trail.

– know your limits when selecting hikes and when you’re on the trail. Watch for hazards – if you see signs of bad weather, wildfires, dangerous wildlife activity or other potential hazards, adjust your plans. Never feel bad about turning around early. Have a plan B.

– if you see signs of bad weather, wildfires, dangerous wildlife activity or other potential hazards, adjust your plans. Never feel bad about turning around early. Have a plan B. Stay on marked trails – going off trail or following social trails increases the risk of getting lost or injured. It also increases the risk of fatal falls.

– going off trail or following social trails increases the risk of getting lost or injured. It also increases the risk of fatal falls. Respect trail closures – safety signs and barriers. They are placed there for your safety. Disregarding them can have deadly consequences.

– safety signs and barriers. They are placed there for your safety. Disregarding them can have deadly consequences. Exercise caution when crossing streams or navigating steep terrain – never climb on logs or turn your back on the ocean.

– never climb on logs or turn your back on the ocean. Follow the seven principles of Leave No Trace – minimize your impact .

– minimize your impact Stay in touch – There might not be cell coverage and reception on the trail.

– There might not be cell coverage and reception on the trail. Enable Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on cell phones.

If you are using your cell phone, keep the battery fully charged and switch to airplane mode to conserve battery until you need it.

Consider a personal locator beacon (PLB) like InReach or SPOTS, if you need to call for help.

like InReach or SPOTS, if you need to call for help. Prepare for the weather – layer up, wear appropriate footwear for the terrain and carry an emergency blanket.

– layer up, wear appropriate footwear for the terrain and carry an emergency blanket. Bring sun protection and lots of water of hot days – Tips for hot-weather hiking.

Practice Boating and Water Safety

Before you go out, plan ahead and check water levels and tide information, obstructions, local regulations and boating access for put in’s and take out locations. The Oregon State Marine Board’s (OSMB) website has planning resources for every boat type, including what equipment to carry.

In addition, OSMB recommends people:

Review the map of life jacket loaner stations to borrow if you don’t have your own.

Dress for the water temperature, not the air temperature.

Recreate with others so they can provide aid more quickly if the unexpected happens.

In 2024, there were 19 recreational boating fatalities where 15 victims were not wearing life jackets.

Six were paddlers, and 10 were in motorized boats, where one boat had three victims.

The victims in four of the 19 fatalities were the operator and sole occupant on the boat; 10 were passengers; and five were the operator.

Four out of the 19 fatalities involved alcohol.

For emergencies, dial 9-1-1, or text 9-1-1 if voice calls are not possible. For more information on being safe while recreating, visit the Hike Oregon Blog or the National Park Service.