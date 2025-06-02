Minister Maropene Ramokgopa attends Hamburg Sustainability Conference, which takes place in Germany, 2 to 3 Jun

The Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, will attend the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, which takes place in Germany on 2 and 3 June 2025.

This conference, which brings together governments, policymakers, business leaders, civil society and other stakeholders, seeks to accelerate global action to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Minister Ramokgopa’s participation at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference will underscore South Africa’s continued efforts to advance accelerated action to achieve domestic development goals through the National Development Plan Vision 2030 (NDP) and the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), and global goals through the SDGs and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. The Minister will also advance the importance of partnerships and equality to achieve to achieve sustainable development.

For media enquiries relating to the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact:

Ministry Spokesperson Mr Litha Mpondwana

Cell: 064 802 3003

E-mail: Litha@dpme.gov.za

For media queries relating to the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, please contact:

Mr Tom Nkosi

Cell: 079 907 9016

E-mail: TomNkosi@dpme.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates