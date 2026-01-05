Minister Gwede Mantashe announces adjustment of fuel prices effective from 6 January 2026

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the adjustment of fuel prices based on current local and international factors with effect from the 7th of January 2026.

South Africa’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, e.g., shipping costs.

The main reasons for the fuel price adjustments are due to:

1. Crude oil prices

The average Brent Crude oil price decreased from 63.55 US Dollars (USD) to 61.47 USD during the period under review. The main contributing factor is the oversupply of oil in the market due to increased production by OPEC+ and non-OPEC producers.

2. International petroleum product prices

The average international product prices of Petrol followed the decreasing trend of crude oil. The prices of middle distillates, such as diesel and illuminating paraffin, decreased more significantly because of higher inventories for the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere. These factors led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 45.03 c/l, 126.97 c/l and 87.96 c/l respectively. The prices of Propane and Butane increased during the period under review due to tighter global supply.

3. Rand/US Dollar exchange rate

The Rand appreciated on average, against the US Dollar (from 17.22 to 16.85 Rand per USD) during the period under review when compared to the previous one. This led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 20,80 c/l, 22.31 c/l and 22.54 c/l respectively.

4. Implementation of the Slate Levy

The cumulative slate amounted to a positive balance of R3.3 billion for petrol and diesel of at the end of November 2025. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy remains unchanged at zero cents per litre in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 7th of January 2026.

5. Octane differentials between 95 and 93 petrol grades

In line with the Working Rules to determine the Basic Fuels Prices (BFP), the differential between 95 and 93 octanes is adjusted on the first Wednesday of each quarter. The BFP Octane differential has changed during the previous quarter and therefore the retail prices of 95 and 93 petrol octanes will be different in each fuel-pricing zone with effect from the 7th of January 2026.

6. The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) for LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape province.

The Maximum Refinery Gate Price (MRGP) and the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of LPGas that is imported through the Port of Saldanha Bay will be R12 603.99 per metric ton and R 33.22 per kilogram, respectively, effective from the 3rd of December 2025.

Based on current local and international factors, the fuel prices for January 2026 will be adjusted as follows:

Petrol 93 (ULP & LRP): Sixty-two cents per litre (62.00 c/l) decrease.

Petrol 95 (ULP &LRP): Sixty-six cents per litre (66.00 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): One hundred and thirty-seven cents per litre (137.00 c/l) decrease.

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): One hundred and fifty cents per litre (150.00 c/l)

decrease.

decrease. Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale): One hundred and ten cents per litre (110.00 c/l) decrease.

SMNRP for IP: One hundred and forty-eight cents per litre (148.00 c/l) decrease.

Maximum Retail Price of LPGas: Twenty-one cents per kilogram (21.00 c/kg) increase and Twenty-three cents per kilogram (23.00 c/kg) increase in the Western Cape.

The fuel prices schedule for the different Magisterial District Zones (MDZ) will be published on Tuesday, the 6th of January 2026.

