Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi visits families of two people killed by lightning at Mathibestad, 5 Jan

Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi accompanied by MEC for Health Sello Lehari and Mayor of Moretele Local Municipality, Cllr George Manyike and other dignitaries will visit the families of two people killed by lightning whilst attending the Annual Mphebatho Troop Festival at Dertig Sports Ground near Mathibestad.

Several more people were injured and have since been admitted at Mathibestad Community Health Centre for medical treatment. Premier Mokgosi takes this opportunity to extend his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes all other affected individuals a speedy recovery.

The visit will be preceded by checking up on survivors of this unfortunate incident as follows:

Date : Monday, 05 January 2026

Venue: Mathibestad Community Health Centre

Time : 11h00

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung

Provincial Head of Communication

Office of the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates