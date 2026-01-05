Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi visits families of two people killed by lightning at Mathibestad, 5 Jan
Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi accompanied by MEC for Health Sello Lehari and Mayor of Moretele Local Municipality, Cllr George Manyike and other dignitaries will visit the families of two people killed by lightning whilst attending the Annual Mphebatho Troop Festival at Dertig Sports Ground near Mathibestad.
Several more people were injured and have since been admitted at Mathibestad Community Health Centre for medical treatment. Premier Mokgosi takes this opportunity to extend his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes all other affected individuals a speedy recovery.
The visit will be preceded by checking up on survivors of this unfortunate incident as follows:
Date : Monday, 05 January 2026
Venue: Mathibestad Community Health Centre
Time : 11h00
For enquiries, contact
Sello Tatai
Spokesperson to the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842
E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za
Brian Setswambung
Provincial Head of Communication
Office of the Premier
North West Provincial Government
Cell: 076 012 4501
E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za
