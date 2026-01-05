Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,416 in the last 365 days.

Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi visits families of two people killed by lightning at Mathibestad, 5 Jan

Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi accompanied by MEC for Health Sello Lehari and Mayor of Moretele Local Municipality, Cllr George Manyike and other dignitaries will visit the families of two people killed by lightning whilst attending the Annual Mphebatho Troop Festival at Dertig Sports Ground near Mathibestad.

Several more people were injured and have since been admitted at Mathibestad Community Health Centre for medical treatment. Premier Mokgosi takes this opportunity to extend his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes all other affected individuals a speedy recovery.

The visit will be preceded by checking up on survivors of this unfortunate incident as follows: 
Date     : Monday, 05 January 2026 
Venue: Mathibestad Community Health Centre 
Time     : 11h00

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai 
Spokesperson to the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842 
E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Brian Setswambung 
Provincial Head of Communication 
Office of the Premier 
North West Provincial Government 
Cell: 076 012 4501 
E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za 

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi visits families of two people killed by lightning at Mathibestad, 5 Jan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.